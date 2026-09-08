2026 Fall Schedule Change

This fall, afternoons on WNYC will sound a little different, with even more ways for listeners to call in and connect.

Starting Monday, Sept. 14, we’re launching a new schedule built around discovering the best of New York and answering the burning questions unique to life in the city.

Three times a week, listeners will have the chance to connect with experts across different fields during our new advice show, “Please Advise.” And once a week, as we approach a closely-watched midterm election, the WNYC politics team will deliver the latest news in a new show called “Who’s Running This Place?”

You’ll hear some longtime WNYC hosts alongside new voices. Stay tuned to WNYC throughout the fall – we’ll be debuting new programs all year long.