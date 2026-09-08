2026 Fall Schedule Change
This fall, afternoons on WNYC will sound a little different, with even more ways for listeners to call in and connect.
Starting Monday, Sept. 14, we’re launching a new schedule built around discovering the best of New York and answering the burning questions unique to life in the city.
Three times a week, listeners will have the chance to connect with experts across different fields during our new advice show, “Please Advise.” And once a week, as we approach a closely-watched midterm election, the WNYC politics team will deliver the latest news in a new show called “Who’s Running This Place?”
You’ll hear some longtime WNYC hosts alongside new voices. Stay tuned to WNYC throughout the fall – we’ll be debuting new programs all year long.
STARTING SEPTEMBER 14
NEW PROGRAMMING:
Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 1 p.m.
“Please Advise” is a field guide for life right here and right now in New York City. From pie crust to painting, from the latest tech to what to wear on a job interview - we’re getting into it in real time with guest experts and guidance from fellow New Yorkers. Featuring WNYC hosts Tiffany Hanssen, David Furst and Kousha Navidar, Jody Avirgan (“This Day”), Brittany Luse (NPR’s “It’s Been a Minute”), Nayeema Raza (“Smart Girl Dumb Questions”) and Manoush Zomorodi (“TED Radio Hour”).
Who’s Running This Place?
Thursdays at 1 p.m.
America’s major political parties are at war with each other, and themselves – and New York is at the center of it all. Join us each week for “Who’s Running This Place?,” a breakdown of the political allies, rivals and frenemies making the decisions that have real impact on your life. Hosted by senior political reporter Brigid Bergin, we’ll interview newsmakers, hear from journalists in the WNYC newsroom, and take your calls.
Additional schedule changes:
All of It with Alison Stewart moves to a one-hour format.
Science Friday moves an hour earlier, beginning at 1 p.m.
1A with Jenn White expands to Fridays at 3 p.m.