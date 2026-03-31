About WNYC
WNYC 93.9 FM and AM 820 are New York's flagship public radio stations, broadcasting the finest programs from NPR, American Public Media, Public Radio Exchange and the BBC World Service, as well as a wide range of award-winning local programming.
About New York Public Radio: Mission and Values
Coverage Information and Maps
Community Advisory Board
NYPR's Community Advisory Board (CAB) is a volunteer group of interested listeners who meet monthly to gather public comments and advise the station as to whether the programming and policies of the station meet the specialized educational and cultural needs of the community.
You can email your feedback to the CAB at cab@wnyc.org.
Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
New York Public Radio's commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion is an important part of its mission. Learn more »
Jobs at NYPR
At NYPR, we're always on the lookout for the very best talent, both on the air and behind the scenes. Bring your skills, dedication and passion for public radio to America's flagship station! Browse jobs »
People at NYPR
Learn more about the people who make your station run. Meet our executive team.
Ethics and Integrity
New York Public Radio follows a set of ethical codes and journalistic standards that uphold our commitment to providing fact-based and independent news and information.
Press Room
Are you a member of the media or journalism student looking to interview a NYPR personality? Visit our press room for contact details and all the latest news about the station.
NYPR Annual Review
Read our Fiscal Year 2021 Annual Report, Fiscal Year 2016 Annual Report, Fiscal Year 2014 Annual Report, Fiscal Year 2013 Annual Report, Fiscal Year 2012 Annual Report and our Fiscal Year 2011 Annual Report. Visit our annual review page to see our Mission Statement, a list of current trustees, our most recent IRS Form 990, a list of senior staff, articles of incorporation, bylaws, our conflict of interest policy, our good standing certificate, our absolute charter, and our mission and history.
Privacy Policy
We take personal privacy very seriously. Read our online and membership privacy policies and arrange your membership to reflect your personal privacy preferences.
Transcripts and Recorded Audio
Transcripts and recorded audio are available for some of the programs you hear on WNYC. Find out more about your favorite shows.
Contact Us
New York Public Radio is located at 160 Varick Street, New York, NY 10013. Tel: (646) 829-4000 for general inquiries and (646) 829-4400 for business calls. You can also contact us via our contact form.
This link leads to the machine-readable files that are made available in response to the federal Transparency in Coverage Rule and includes negotiated service rates and out-of-network allowed amounts between health plans and healthcare providers. The machine readable files are formatted to allow researchers, regulators, and application developers to more easily access and analyze data.