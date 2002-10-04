The Fishko Hours
These are Sara Fishko's compelling hour-long programs and interviews. Sara has won multiple prizes from the National Headliner Awards, RTNDA (Edward R. Murrow Award), The Deadline Club, The Newswomen’s Club of New York (Front Page Award), The Associated Press and The New York Press Club. She received a Deems Taylor Award from ASCAP for the Jazz Loft Radio Series, and was selected as a USC/Annenberg Arts Journalism Fellow in 2003 and 2011. She wrote and directed the WNYC Studios feature-length documentary film, The Jazz Loft According to W. Eugene Smith (released 2016), which can currently be found on many digital platforms and on DVD.
Fishko Files
WNYC's Sara Fishko with sound-rich essays on art, culture, music and media - past and present.
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