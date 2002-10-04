The Fishko Hours

New York skyline.

These are Sara Fishko's compelling hour-long programs and interviews. Sara has won multiple prizes from the National Headliner Awards,  RTNDA (Edward R. Murrow Award), The Deadline Club, The Newswomen’s Club of New York (Front Page Award), The Associated Press and The New York Press Club. She received a Deems Taylor Award from ASCAP for the Jazz Loft Radio Series, and was selected as a USC/Annenberg Arts Journalism Fellow in 2003 and 2011.  She wrote and directed the WNYC Studios feature-length documentary film, The Jazz Loft According to W. Eugene Smith (released 2016), which can currently be found on many digital platforms and on DVD. 

Stories

An Hour with Dave Brubeck

"An Hour with Dave Brubeck" is another in Sara Fishko's series of conversations with musical figures. The interview for the program was taped in Brubeck's studio in Connecticut, in 20...
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Culture Shock 1913

What a year was 1913! In an exhibition in a New York Armory, Cubism and abstraction were revealed to the American public for the first time. In Vienna, audience members at a concert...
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An Hour With Ned Rorem

"There's only two aesthetics in the whole universe. Everything is either French or German." Composer and author Ned Rorem explains himself to Sara Fishko.
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An Hour With Philip Glass

"There was a whole new wave of culture forming, and we wanted our music to be part of it."
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An Hour with Henry Butler

Butler talks frankly about his blindness, his musical influences, his experiences as an African-American student in a southern school in the mid-60's and his view of mainstream jazz.
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An Hour With Oscar Peterson

This remarkable musician tells his life story in his own words.
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An Hour with Keith Jarrett

Jarrett discussed the process involved in music-making, and elaborated on what he thinks and feels when he's improvising.
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An Hour With George Avakian

Avakian talked about his adventures in the early days of jazz, which coincided with the early days of recording.
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20 Years After Glenn Gould

Glenn Gould died 20 years ago on October 4, 2002. This program traces the rise and fall and rise of Bach on the piano, from the years of Wanda Landowska through the Gould years to now.
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An Hour With Murray Perahia

Murray Perahia talks about his craft and career, shortly after his return to performance after a long hiatus due to injury.
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Fishko Files show image

Fishko Files

WNYC's Sara Fishko with sound-rich essays on art, culture, music and media - past and present.

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