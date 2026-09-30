Hosted by renowned ethnomusicologist Henrietta Yurchenco, the WNYC radio show Adventures in Folk Music ran from 1960-1969. Yurchenco's program featured interviews and live performances by some of the most interesting and important folk and blues musicians of the day - including Reverend Gary Davis, Carolyn Hester, Jean Ritchie, Julius Lester, Pearly Brown, Tom Paxton, Matt McGinn, Mable Hillary, The Duke of Iron, and many more. The show was hosted in its later years by folksinger Dave Sear, who generously loaned the tapes in this collection to the archives for digitization.



Listen to Yurchenco talk with Leonard Lopate in 2000 here: http://www.wnyc.org/story/55144-henrietta-yurchenco/