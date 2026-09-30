Adventures in Folk Music

Adventures in Folk Music

Hosted by renowned ethnomusicologist Henrietta Yurchenco, the WNYC radio show Adventures in Folk Music ran from 1960-1969. Yurchenco's program featured interviews and live performances by some of the most interesting and important folk and blues musicians of the day - including Reverend Gary Davis, Carolyn Hester, Jean Ritchie, Julius Lester, Pearly Brown, Tom Paxton, Matt McGinn, Mable Hillary, The Duke of Iron, and many more.  The show was hosted in its later years by folksinger Dave Sear, who generously loaned the tapes in this collection to the archives for digitization.

Listen to Yurchenco talk with Leonard Lopate in 2000 here: http://www.wnyc.org/story/55144-henrietta-yurchenco/

Stories

Remembering Singer and Folklorist Guy Carawan

Guy Carawan, who died Saturday at the age of 87, introduced "We Shall Overcome" to the Civil Rights movement. We remember him with an in-studio performance on our station from 1966.
WNYC |

An Exclusive Unearthed Track by Blues Legend Reverend Gary Davis

Reverend Gary Davis, a.k.a. Blind Gary Davis, was an actual blind minister from South Carolina and one of the greatest blues musicians of all time. He recorded this song at WNYC in 1966.
WNYC |

Georgia Sea Island Singer Mable Hillery

In 1967 we had the privilege of hosting one of the most unique voices in music.
WNYC |

Sonny Terry and Brownie McGhee Live from the Gaslight Cafe

Thursday, April 20, 1972, 8:30 PM. Sonny Terry and Brownie McGee Live from the Gaslight Cafe.
WNYC |

Mike Cooney

Mike Cooney joins Dave Sear in conversation and performs live Thursday, February 11th, 1971, 8:30 PM.
WNYC |

Mike Cooney

Folk singer Mike Cooney performs live and talks with Dave Sear about the origins of the folk songs he performs. Cooney plays the banjo, 12-string guitar, steel string guitar, and concertina.
WNYC |

Jeff Espina

Jeff Espina and David Sear perform Atlanta, Georgia on the heels of the Atlanta Folk Music Society's Hootenanny.
WNYC |

The Duke of Iron

Calypsonian Duke of Iron talks about his life and performs live.
WNYC |

Paxton, Tom

Please fade last song (Ramblin Boy) as you run out of time. Re-broadcast of an old show. 1. Dry Bed - Dave Sear (Guthrie) 2. Momma's Tough Little Soilder - Tom Paxton (Paxton) 3...
WNYC |

Matt McGinn Part Two

Scottish folk singer Matt McGinn returns to the show and performs live.
WNYC |

Janis Fink (Janis Ian)

A young Janis Ian performing live in Dave Sear studio for WNYC's Adventures in Folk Music.
WNYC |

Matt McGinn

Scottish folk singer, poet, and actor Matt McGinn performs live. Matt McGinn performs live.
WNYC |

Mable Hillery

Georgia Sea Island Singer Mable Hillery makes a second appearance on the show and performs four songs.
WNYC |

Guy and Candie Carawan

Guy and Candy Carawan come to the show to talk about their new book "Ain't You Got a Ride to the Tree of Life" and their new Smithsonian Folkways album, "Been in the Storm So Long".
WNYC |

Mable Hillery

Afro American, Georga Sea Island, Adventures In Folk Music
WNYC |
WNYC Archives show image

WNYC Archives

Established in the year 2000, the New York Public Radio Archives are the station's physical link to its rich and storied past.

YOU ARE ONLINE