The show that put the "In" in Immigrant



“LET US BUILD A STANDARD TO WHICH THE WISE AND HONEST CAN REPAIR.” As violence in Europe was escalating, these words were first heard, over a triumphant chorus, on November 6, 1938. On that day the US Office of Education started broadcasting on CBS a 26-week series called “Americans All, Immigrants All” that proved to be hugely popular and highly influential (WNYC would broadcast the series beginning in June 1939). The series highlighted the contributions of different ethnic groups to American society, focusing on their struggles and ultimate achievements within a fledgling, pluralistic society.

The shows, scripted by Gilbert Seldes with the assistance of Rachel DuBois and other intellectuals of the time, became a huge success: over 80,000 letters were eventually received by the Office of Education. Many of the letters were from listeners of the various groups represented in the series, who were elated that the US government was tacitly acknowledging and embracing their contributions, and portraying their struggles with dignity. But a significant number of the letters came from listeners who admitted to having learned much about the contributions from other immigrant groups.

The Office of Education made study guides and recordings available for private and educational use, and these proved to be very popular in schools. The series paved the way for the Pan-Americanism which (out of necessity) became the official government view during World War II.