Americans All Immigrants All

Americans All, Immigrants All Booklet (detail)

The show that put the "In" in Immigrant

“LET US BUILD A STANDARD TO WHICH THE WISE AND HONEST CAN REPAIR.” As violence in Europe was escalating, these words were first heard, over a triumphant chorus, on November 6, 1938. On that day the US Office of Education started broadcasting on CBS a 26-week series called “Americans All, Immigrants All” that proved to be hugely popular and highly influential (WNYC would broadcast the series beginning in June 1939). The series highlighted the contributions of different ethnic groups to American society, focusing on their struggles and ultimate achievements within a fledgling, pluralistic society.

The shows, scripted by Gilbert Seldes with the assistance of Rachel DuBois and other intellectuals of the time, became a huge success: over 80,000 letters were eventually received by the Office of Education. Many of the letters were from listeners of the various groups represented in the series, who were elated that the US government was tacitly acknowledging and embracing their contributions, and portraying their struggles with dignity. But a significant number of the letters came from listeners who admitted to having learned much about the contributions from other immigrant groups.

The Office of Education made study guides and recordings available for private and educational use, and these proved to be very popular in schools. The series paved the way for the Pan-Americanism which (out of necessity) became the official government view during World War II.

 

 

Stories

Episode 17 Italians in the United States

Italians were the first to come as so-called discoverers and at the time of this broadcast, the last major group to arrive as immigrants. Their contributions to America are many.
WNYC |

Episode 15 Slavs in the United States Part II

The Slavs, Poles, Czechs, and Slovaks come to America after the Civil War to work in the nation's mills and mines.
WNYC |

Episode 16 Orientals in the United States

This episode takes a look at how the Chinese and Japanese contributed to the building of the United States.
WNYC |

Episode 14 Slavs in the United States Part I

The eastern and southern Slavs and their contribution to America's development, beginning in 1747. This program is also dedicated to The Boy Scouts Of America, celebrating its twenty ninth year.
WNYC |

Episode 13 Jews in the United States

How Jewish people co-operated with other groups at Valley Forge during the Revolutionary War and went on to contribute in many other ways to the development of the country.
WNYC |

Episode 12 Closing Frontiers

The years between the Civil War and our immediate past are the focus of this episode.Cherokee land is opened to settlers and Immigrants from all countries follow.. Cattlemen become enemies of the home
WNYC |

Episode 11 Scandinavians in the United States

How the people from Norway, Sweden, Finland and Denmark contributed to the United States.
WNYC |

Episode 10 Germans in the United States

The story of the Germans, who came to America in greater numbers than any other group making up nearly one fourth of the nation's immigrants.
WNYC |

Episode 9 The Irish in the United States

The Irishman has lent a greatly needed optimistic quality to American life--E. S. BOGARDUS. Soon after the Pilgrims had landed at Plymouth Rock in 1620, small groups of Irish came to the colonies. The
WNYC |

No. 26 Grand finale

The final program of the series is a short history of the United States, emphasizing collaboration among diverse groups of immigrants.
WNYC |

No. 25 An industrial city

The story of Saint Paul, Minnesota: its settlement and growth via contributions from French, Swedish and German immigrants.
WNYC |

No. 24 A New England town

Hatfield, Massachusetts, is profiled as a typical early American town that was changed by its immigrants beginning in the 17th Century.
WNYC |

No. 23 Social Progress

Contributions from immigrants to American social change movements such as populism, labor unions, education, and universal suffrage. They begin with The Quakers.
WNYC |

No. 22 Contributions in arts and crafts

Selected contributions by immigrants to literature, architecture, motion pictures, music, and industrial design. Edgar Allan Poe is included.
WNYC |

No. 21 Contributions in science

A history of science in the United States highlighting contributions from foreign-born Americans. John James Audubon is among those profiled.
WNYC |
WNYC Archives show image

WNYC Archives

Established in the year 2000, the New York Public Radio Archives are the station's physical link to its rich and storied past.

YOU ARE ONLINE