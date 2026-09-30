Around New York

Panorama of New York river front

An early adopter of the news magazine format, this program covers events around the city, from antiques shows to summer reading lists for out-of-school students. This collection of Around New York (1939-1966) is a rich catalog of New York City events, exhibitions, services, and slice of life stories. 

Shows feature interviews with the leader from an all-male "40 Plus Club," the director of educational programs at the Museum of Modern Art, and a panel of nervous high school entrepreneurs.  Guests plug popular events such as "Lectures for the Laity," a medical science talk tweaked for the masses. Covering all sorts of interesting events, Around New York recalls an intellectually vibrant and genteel City scene.

Stories

Jean-Yves Thibaudet

Pianist Jean Yves Thibaudet talks with Fred Child about his work and performs the following: Arabesque (SCHUMANN), Etude Op.25 #3 I F (CHOPIN), Turn Out the Stars (EVANS), Image...
WNYC |

Abaca String Band

Abaca String Band Andrew Schulman
WNYC |

Die Knodel

In-studio and recorded performances by Die Knödel: Christof Dienz, bassoon; Alexandra Dienz, bass, hammered dulcimer; Julia Fiegl, violin, holzernes glatcher, voice; Margreth K...
WNYC |

The Magliozzi Brothers

John Schaefer joked that it's the "quickest that I ever lost control of an interview." In 1993, the day before their visit to our studios, Tom and Ray Magliozzi had accepted a P...
WNYC |

The Guild Trio

The Guild Trio Interview Brooks Whitehouse, cello Patricia Tao, Piano Janet Orenstein, violin First movement from Trio, Op. 8 by Johannes Brahms Interview Thomas Yehuda Tirino C...
WNYC |

Ravi Shankar

Ravi Shankar Interview Ravi Shankar and Yehudi Menuhin with Alla Rakha Commercial recording of Swara Kakali by Ravi Shankar (Angel) Interview and demonstration of sitar playing ...
WNYC |

Tanya Nash, Executive. Dir. of N.Y. Society for the Deaf.

The deaf need special services from people who can lip read and use sign language.
WNYC |

Leopold Stokowski

Maestro Stokowski on upcoming MOMA concerts.
WNYC |

Postmaster Quigley on the Battle of Brooklyn

The Battle of Brooklyn explained.
WNYC |

General Education

Contents.- "The biology of antibiotics" by Dr. Y. Galvston (n.d.).-"General education" by Prof. Warren Bower (1-10-50)Audio courtesy of the NYC Municipal Archives WNYC CollectionWNYC ...
WNYC |

The Biology of Antibiotics

Contents.- "The biology of antibiotics" by Dr. Y. Galvston (n.d.).-"General education" by Prof. Warren Bower (1-10-50)Audio courtesy of the NYC Municipal Archives WNYC CollectionWNYC ...
WNYC |

Edward L. Kingsley

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. Edward L. Kingsley is interviewed about the foreign motion film...
WNYC |

David Alman

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. David Alman, president of Contemporary Writers discusses "Writi...
WNYC |

Children's Carnival at MoMA

The exact date of this episode is unknown. We've filled in the date above with a placeholder. What we actually have on record is: 1949-12-uu. This episode is from the WNYC archives. I...
WNYC |

Frontiers of Genetics

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. Dr. Iago Galdston, secretary for the Committee on Medical Infor...
WNYC |
WNYC Archives show image

WNYC Archives

Established in the year 2000, the New York Public Radio Archives are the station's physical link to its rich and storied past.

YOU ARE ONLINE