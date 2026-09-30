Around New York
An early adopter of the news magazine format, this program covers events around the city, from antiques shows to summer reading lists for out-of-school students. This collection of Around New York (1939-1966) is a rich catalog of New York City events, exhibitions, services, and slice of life stories.
Shows feature interviews with the leader from an all-male "40 Plus Club," the director of educational programs at the Museum of Modern Art, and a panel of nervous high school entrepreneurs. Guests plug popular events such as "Lectures for the Laity," a medical science talk tweaked for the masses. Covering all sorts of interesting events, Around New York recalls an intellectually vibrant and genteel City scene.
Stories
WNYC Archives
Established in the year 2000, the New York Public Radio Archives are the station's physical link to its rich and storied past.
WNYC is funded by sponsors and member donations