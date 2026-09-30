An early adopter of the news magazine format, this program covers events around the city, from antiques shows to summer reading lists for out-of-school students. This collection of Around New York (1939-1966) is a rich catalog of New York City events, exhibitions, services, and slice of life stories.

Shows feature interviews with the leader from an all-male "40 Plus Club," the director of educational programs at the Museum of Modern Art, and a panel of nervous high school entrepreneurs. Guests plug popular events such as "Lectures for the Laity," a medical science talk tweaked for the masses. Covering all sorts of interesting events, Around New York recalls an intellectually vibrant and genteel City scene.