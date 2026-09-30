Art in New York was a weekly radio program aimed at making the people of New York City feel more at home with the work of their own contemporary artists. Beginning September 8, 1943 and continuing for several years the show gave New York-based painters and sculptors an opportunity to talk to listeners about their art and challenges in creating it. In addition, the show included talks with art museum directors, gallery owners, and art critics. Hugh Stix, New York art critic and gallery director, launched and hosted the program. When Stix went into the service the following year his duties were taken up by the modernist painter Frank Kleinholz.

Special thanks to Audiovisual Archivist Megan McShea and the Smithsonian Archives of American Art for making these broadcasts available to us.





