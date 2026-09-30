Art in New York

Louis Schanker mural for lobby and reception area.

Art in New York was a weekly radio program aimed at making the people of New York City feel more at home with the work of their own contemporary artists. Beginning September 8, 1943 and continuing for several years the show gave New York-based painters and sculptors an opportunity to talk to listeners about their art and challenges in creating it. In addition, the show included talks with art museum directors, gallery owners, and art critics. Hugh Stix, New York art critic and gallery director, launched and hosted the program. When Stix went into the service the following year his duties were taken up by the modernist painter Frank Kleinholz.

Special thanks to Audiovisual Archivist Megan McShea and the Smithsonian Archives of American Art for making these broadcasts available to us.



Stories

Paul Strand on WNYC's Art In New York

The first living photographer to have a retrospective at MOMA.
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Rothko and Gottlieb discuss, "The Portrait and the Modern Artist," on WNYC's Art in New York

"Today the artist is no longer constrained by the limitation that all of man's experience is expressed by his outward appearance."
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Frank Kleinholz

Frank Kleinholz reflects on the past year in art. He also maintains that "art has too long been the parasitic activity of psychotic personalities." He says,artists must take a leadership role in art p
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Corporal Walter J. Wynn

Corporal Walter J. Wynn is an author and painter who has just written and illustrated, "Why I Hate the Nazis".
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Elizabeth McCausland

An overview of the major gallery shows in New York in the last year with critic Elizabeth McCausland.
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Elizabeth McCausland

Kleinholz talks about Picasso as a symbol of anti-fascism. He discusses Picasso and his work with art critic Elizabeth McCausland.
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Ralph Mayer

A painter, chemist, and author of the classic book on art materials talks about the 'craftsmanship of painting.'
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Lev-Landau (Samuel D. Landau)

A poet and painter talks about his work and reads one of his poems.
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Ladislas Segy

A recent émigré artist feel more than comfortable in America.
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Nahum Tschacbasov

Frank Kleinholz interviews Nahum Tschacbasov who discusses his philosophy of painting and art.
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Philip Evergood

"Philip Evergood mixes his social sense with his colors." --critic Harry Saltpeter.
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Hudson Walker and Alexander Dobkin

Frank Kleinholz interviews Hudson Walker and Alexander Dobkin.
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Philip Reisman

Philip Reisman details his approach to book illustration and his criticism of commercial art.
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Youth in Art

Frank Kleinholz interviews students of the School Art League of New York City.
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Lily Harmon

Lily Harmon is the first woman artist interviewed by Frank Kleinholz on the show.
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WNYC Archives show image

WNYC Archives

Established in the year 2000, the New York Public Radio Archives are the station's physical link to its rich and storied past.

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