Artists in the City

Artists in the City

Presented each Sunday afternoon at 4:30 PM, Artists in the City, was "designed to introduce you to some of the professional artists who are doing exciting work in the communities and neighborhoods of New York." The show was hosted by The Public Art Fund's Doris Freedman and Jenny Dixon.

Stories

Joan Baren and the South Bronx Kids

Joan Baren and the South Bronx Kids
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Hans Haacke

Guest: Hans Haacke / Moderator: Jenny Dixon
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Studio in a School

Jenny Dixon talks about arts funding with Studio in a School Association's Larry Merenstein, Gretchen Treitz and Jo-Ann Acey.
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Luna Kaufman and the Liberation Monument

Luna Kaufman talks about Liberation, Nathan Rapoport's memorial to the Holocaust, cast in 1984 and dedicated in Liberty State Park on May 30, 1985.
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Peter R. Meyer and Sound Art

Swedish artist Peter Meyer talks about his audio art and tapes he's acquired from all over the world.
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Legal Issues in the Arts

Attorney Barbara Hoffman joins host Jenny Dixon to discuss artist rights, contracts, and copyright.
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Richard Serra's Tilted Arc

In 1985, Richard Serra took on New York City to keep his famous public art work intact.
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Tellus Cassette Magazine Christmas Special

Audio art magazine Tellus is profiled on this Christmas Day edition of Artists in the City.
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Vietnam Veterans Arts Group

Guests: Eve Sinaiko, John Plunkett, Farris Parker / Moderator: Jenny DixonWNYC archives id: 62947
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Gail Buckland and the Statue of Liberty Photo Exhibit

To mark the upcoming centennial celebration of the Statue of Liberty, curator Gail Buckland talks about what the New York Historical Society is doing.
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W.P.A. Artists (Part 3) The Mural Division

Jenny Dixon speaks with Frances Avery, Minna Citron, Frank Costa who were all involved with the mural division of the WPA.
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W.P.A. Artists (Part 2)

Jenny Dixon talks with artists Max Cohn, Albert Pels, and Augustus Goertz about how they got involved in the WPA Federal Art Program.
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W.P.A. Artists, (Part 1)

To mark the 50th anniversary of the WPA Federal Art Project Jenny Dixon speaks with Burt Adams, Lila Copeland, and David Margolis.
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Lower East Side Photo Exhibit

Guests: Rebecca Lepkoff, Sy Rubin, Michael Spano / Moderator: Jenny DixonWNYC archives id: 62945
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Morris Pesin and the Statue of Liberty Commission

The man who dedicated his life to the preservation of the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island.
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WNYC Archives

Established in the year 2000, the New York Public Radio Archives are the station's physical link to its rich and storied past.

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