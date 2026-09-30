Artists in the City
Presented each Sunday afternoon at 4:30 PM, Artists in the City, was "designed to introduce you to some of the professional artists who are doing exciting work in the communities and neighborhoods of New York." The show was hosted by The Public Art Fund's Doris Freedman and Jenny Dixon.
Stories
WNYC Archives
Established in the year 2000, the New York Public Radio Archives are the station's physical link to its rich and storied past.
WNYC is funded by sponsors and member donations