The Asia Society Presents was a weekly 25 minute program designed to promote a better understanding by Americans of the Far East. Host Lee Graham interviewed a wide variety of experts on the region. The series began in November 1967.

Thanks are due to Dr. Laura Schnitker overseeing the NAEB collections at the University of Maryland, Casey Davis Kaufman and Sadie Roosa at the American Archive of Public Broadcasting and Dr. Alan Gevinson and Rachel Curtis at the Library of Congress for making the repatriation of these WNYC programs and their transcripts possible.