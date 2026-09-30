The Asia Society Presents

Map of Asia

The Asia Society Presents was a weekly 25 minute program designed to promote a better understanding by Americans of the Far East. Host Lee Graham interviewed a wide variety of experts on the region. The series began in November 1967.

Thanks are due to Dr. Laura Schnitker overseeing the NAEB collections at the University of Maryland, Casey Davis Kaufman and Sadie Roosa at the American Archive of Public Broadcasting and Dr. Alan Gevinson and Rachel Curtis at the Library of Congress for making the repatriation of these WNYC programs and their transcripts possible.

 

 

Stories

Richard A. Melville on Cambodia

Asia Society Presents, Episode #78: 3-3:30, WNYC-AM: East Meets West. Lee Graham discusses Cambodia with Richard Melville, of the Asia Society.
WNYC |

N. M. Perera on Ceylon

3-3:30, WNYC-AM: Asia Society Presents: West Meets East. With Lee Graham. "Is Democratic Socialism the Answer to Asia's Problems?" Dr. N. M. Perera, Minister of Finance in Ceylon, ...
WNYC |

John B. Oakes on US influence on Asia

Asia Society Presents, Episode #70: 10:30-10:55, WNYC-FM: Asia Society Presents. "What Is the American Obligation Towards Asia?", with John B. Oakes, editorial page editor, The New...
WNYC |

Vera Micheles Dean on Asia and Africa

Asia Society Presents, Episode #67: 10:30-10:53, WNYC-FM: Asia Society Presents. "Asia and Africa: Contrasts and Comparisons", with Vera Micheles Dean of New York University.
WNYC |

Robert Tilman on the Philippines

Asia Society Presents, Episode #66
WNYC |

Chester Ronning on China

Asia Society Presents, Episode #76
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Anand Panyarachun on Thailand

Asia Society Presents, Episode #63
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Victor Lee on Communist China

Asia Society Presents, Episode #65
WNYC |

Tu Weiming on the new China

Asia Society Presents, Episode #73
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Howard Wriggins on new nation rulers

Asia Society Presents, Episode #64
WNYC |

Wen Fong and Earl Morse on Chinese painting

Asia Society Presents, Episode #71
WNYC |

Everett Martin on the Vietnam War

Asia Society Presents, Episode #62
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Donald Keene on Yukio Mishima

Asia Society Presents, Episode #72
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Tran Van Dinh on China and Vietnam

Asia Society Presents, Episode #75
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Walter Fairservis on lost Asian cultures

Asia Society Presents, Episode #69
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WNYC Archives

Established in the year 2000, the New York Public Radio Archives are the station's physical link to its rich and storied past.

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