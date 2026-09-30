Behind the Scenes in Music

When the Nazi blitz blasted Britain, many thought concerts, especially classical, was out for the duration, but the opposite is true

The training orchestra of the National Orchestral Association (NOA) rehearsed under the direction of Leon Barzin. Behind the Scenes in Music was produced by the association to enable the average person to hear orchestral rehearsals and to learn to understand the problems involved in the preparation of an orchestral work. It aired on WNYC from 1943 to 1955.

Stories

Symphony no. 2.

A dubbed recording of a broadcast series containing live music rehearsals of the training orchestra of the National Orchestral Association. WNYC origination; sustaining program. Ad...
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Beethoven's 9th Symphony

The training orchestra of the National Orchestral Association rehearses under the direction of Leon Barzin. Behind the Scenes in Music was planned by the association to enable the ...
WNYC |

Ruth Freeman- Flutist

Rehearsal of Norman Dello Joio's Concertino for Flute and Strings. Ruth Freeman is the flutist.
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Roger Schermansky, Violinist

Rehearsal of Beethoven violin concerto with Roger Schermansky, violinist. The training orchestra of the National Orchestral Association under the direction of Leon Barzan. ...
WNYC |
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WNYC Archives

Established in the year 2000, the New York Public Radio Archives are the station's physical link to its rich and storied past.

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