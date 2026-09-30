Behind the Scenes in Music
The training orchestra of the National Orchestral Association (NOA) rehearsed under the direction of Leon Barzin. Behind the Scenes in Music was produced by the association to enable the average person to hear orchestral rehearsals and to learn to understand the problems involved in the preparation of an orchestral work. It aired on WNYC from 1943 to 1955.
WNYC Archives
Established in the year 2000, the New York Public Radio Archives are the station's physical link to its rich and storied past.
WNYC is funded by sponsors and member donations