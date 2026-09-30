Beyond Victory
"The Beyond Victory Radio Program (1943-1944) was a series of weekly broadcasts begun in 1943 under the combined auspices of the World Wide Broadcasting foundation and the [Carnegie] Endowment to give Americans a clear and unbiased picture of postwar issues through discussions by speakers outstanding in their respective fields. The Office of War Information made use of Beyond Victory scripts in overseas broadcasts." (Carnegie Endowment for International Peace)
WNYC Archives
Established in the year 2000, the New York Public Radio Archives are the station's physical link to its rich and storied past.
WNYC is funded by sponsors and member donations