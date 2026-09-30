Beyond Victory

"Here's our mission." A combat crew receives final instructions just before taking off in a mighty YB-17 bomber from a bombardment squadron base at the field, Langley Field, Va.

"The Beyond Victory Radio Program (1943-1944) was a series of weekly broadcasts begun in 1943 under the combined auspices of the World Wide Broadcasting foundation and the [Carnegie] Endowment to give Americans a clear and unbiased picture of postwar issues through discussions by speakers outstanding in their respective fields. The Office of War Information made use of Beyond Victory scripts in overseas broadcasts." (Carnegie Endowment for International Peace)

Stories

Peacetime Uses of Atomic Energy.

Dr. Howard Curtis, Professor of Physiology at College of Physicians and Surgeons at Columbia University and Director of Biological Research in the Manhattan District Project, is inte...
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Andre Maurois: France in the World of Tomorrow

The exact date of this episode is unknown. We've filled in the date above with a placeholder. What we actually have on record is: 1944-uu-uu. This episode is from the WNYC archives. I...
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[The Tehran Conference, End of the Year Episode]

The exact date of this episode is unknown. We've filled in the date above with a placeholder. What we actually have on record is: 1943-uu-uu. This episode is from the WNYC archives. I...
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WNYC Archives

Established in the year 2000, the New York Public Radio Archives are the station's physical link to its rich and storied past.

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