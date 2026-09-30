Books in Profile

Bookshelves

Books in Profile was a Peabody award-winning interview program with a focus on American literature. The Peabody panel wrote that host "Virgilia Peterson, the well-known critic, author, and lecturer, provides a stimulating insight into the world of books and the persons who write them. This she does with book reviews, interviews with prominent literary personalities, and news items from publishing circles. Her program has charm, perspicacity, authority, and listener interest."

Stories

Max Lerner's "America as a Civilization"

Virgilia Peterson and Harding Lamay discuss America As A Civilization by Max Lerner.
WNYC |

The Decline and Fall of Sex

Virgilia Peterson interviews Harding Lemay on Dr. Robert Elliot Fitch's book "The Decline and Fall of Sex." Dr. Fitch is dean of the Pacific School of Religion. They review Fitch's ar...
WNYC |

Kerouac's On the Road - A Review

Virginia Peterson and Harding Lemay discuss two books: Room At The Top by John Braine and On The Road by Jack Kerouac. "Two Angry Men" is the theme
WNYC |

Marchette Chute

PEABODY AWARD WINNER 1956 Books in Profile In "Books In Profile," which is broadcast by WNYC, New York City, Miss Virgilia Peterson, the well-known critic, author, and lecturer, p...
WNYC |

Carl Sandburg

An interview with the American master.
WNYC |

Interview with Robert Penn Warren

The first episode of Books in Profile.
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WNYC Archives

Established in the year 2000, the New York Public Radio Archives are the station's physical link to its rich and storied past.

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