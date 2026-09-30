Campus Press Conference

Campus Press Conference broadcast.

This is not your run-of-the-mill 'student conference.'

"For the answers to these and other questions..." Each Campus Press Conference (1951-1962) begins with a slew of questions from the student editors of New York City college newspapers, delivered with the controlled seriousness of a teenager on the radio for the first time. Despite their endearing greenness, the student editors pose sharp inquiries to guests from the fields of science, finance, culture, and politics. 

With the country on the cusp of radical cultural and political change, these recordings offer insight to student empowerment movements, flower power, and hippie culture – a time when the youth of America began to realize their tremendous impact and ability to shape their futures. The passion and curiosity of young people is heard through interviews with elected and appointed officials and experts.

Notable guests include Jackie Robinson, Joseph Papp, Averill Harriman, and Senator Jacob Javits.

Stories

Herbert Haber, Director of Labor Relations

Herbert L. Haber, Director of Labor Relations, answers questions about a recently negotiated agreement between the City of New York and the Fire and Police Department Unions. The stud...
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Howard J. Brown

Reporters from college newspapers ask Dr. Howard J. Brown, NYC Health Services Administrator, questions about charges by Senator Seymour R. Thaler and City Comptroller Mario A. Procacci
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Robert W. Sweet: Problems and Objectives of the Lindsay Administration

Anthony Preisendorf and reporters from college newspapers ask Deputy Mayor Robert W. Sweet questions about his job, plans for jet-airport, air pollution control, etc.
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The Need for Family Planning

Anthony Prisendorf of the New York Post hosts this episode of Campus Press Conference, which goes into modern family planning. The experts in this episode are Alfred F. Moran, Executi...
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Vincent O'Connor

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. Panelists include Brian Sheriff, Michael Mukazi, and James Gall...
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John Hohenberg

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. Frank Titus moderates.John Hohenberg, Professor of Journalism a...
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Robert F. Mellow

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. Mellow, Director of Civilian Personnel of the US Army Ordinance...
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Alexander J. Allen

The Associate Director of National Urban League, discusses "the current status of the Negro in America."
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Colonel Paul Akst

The man thinks if an 18-year-old can be drafted, then, sure, give 'em the vote.
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Jerome Nathanson

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. Frank Titus moderates. Jerome Nathanson, Chairman of New York...
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Art D'Lugoff

Village Gate owner complains about NYPD harassment.
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Interview with Brig. Gen. Robert A. Hewitt

Nike missiles defending New York City.
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Hanson Blatz

The dangers of radiation in New York City.
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I. Philip Sipser

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. Jay Nelson Tuck moderates. He describes the previous year's dis...
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Dr. Leonard P. Stavisky

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. Jay Nelson Tuck moderates. Guest is New York City Council mem...
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Established in the year 2000, the New York Public Radio Archives are the station's physical link to its rich and storied past.

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