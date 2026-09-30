Charity Appeals

Please Give

In the past WNYC frequently aired public service announcements for a variety of mainstream charitable causes. These included appeals for those with disabilities as well as medical research. Some are included here and others can be heard at the Sister Elizabeth Kenny Foundation and National Tuberculosis Association.

Stories

Crusade for Freedom

Robert Montgomery's radio spot for the Crusade for Freedom.
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Multiple Sclerosis Campaign, Celebrity Spot Announcements

The following celebrities make an appeal to the public to donate to the Multiple Sclerosis Campaign of 1955: 1. Shirley Booth 2. Ed Sullivan 3. Perry Como 4. Rosemary Clooney 5. Bob ...
WNYC |

1954 United Cerebral Palsy Campaign, Open-End Celebrity Announcements

The exact date of this episode is unknown. We've filled in the date above with a placeholder. What we actually have on record is: 1954-uu-uu. A series of public service announcements ...
WNYC |

Celebrity Spot Announcements for the President's Committee for the Employment of the Handicapped

The exact date of this episode is unknown. We've filled in the date above with a placeholder. What we actually have on record is: 1953-uu-uu. Spot announcements from celebrities encou...
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1952 United Cerebral Palsy Campaign, Open-End Celebrity Announcements

The exact date of this episode is unknown. We've filled in the date above with a placeholder. What we actually have on record is: 1952-05-uu. A series of public service announcements ...
WNYC |

National Safety Council : The Fight for Life.

The exact date of this episode is unknown. We've filled in the date above with a placeholder. What we actually have on record is: 1952-uu-uu. This episode is from the WNYC archives. I...
WNYC |

Bankhead Appeal for the Blind

Tellulah Bankhead's appeal for attendance at the Galaxy of Stars benefit at Madison Square Garden for the Associated Blind.Audio courtesy of the NYC Municipal Archives WNYC Collection...
WNYC |

Catholic Charities

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. New York City Fire Department Commissioner George P. Monaghan s...
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Promotional Announcements for a Charity Baseball Game

The exact date of this episode is unknown. We've filled in the date above with a placeholder. What we actually have on record is: 195u-06-uu. This episode is from the WNYC archives. I...
WNYC |

Celebrity Spot Announcements for the Presidents Committee for the Employment of the Handicapped

The exact date of this episode is unknown. We've filled in the date above with a placeholder. What we actually have on record is: 195u-uu-uu. "America Needs All of Us" - celebrity spo...
WNYC |

Catholic Charities Appeal

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. Recording of Commissioner of Hospitals of New York (Edward M. B...
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Federation of Jewish Philanthropies--Spots

Federation of Jewish Philanthropies Promotional Spots.
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The Stars Speak for the Associated Blind

The exact date of this episode is unknown. We've filled in the date above with a placeholder. What we actually have on record is: 19uu-uu-uu. In "The Stars Speak for the Associated Bl...
WNYC |

Catholic Charities: Work with Children

The exact date of this episode is unknown. We've filled in the date above with a placeholder. What we actually have on record is: 19uu-uu-uu. This episode is from the WNYC archives. I...
WNYC |
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WNYC Archives

Established in the year 2000, the New York Public Radio Archives are the station's physical link to its rich and storied past.

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