City Close Up
Seymour N. Siegel interviews New York City officials about municipal issues.
City Close Up (1963-1964) offers a more personal context for sweeping issues like urban planning, political campaigns, public safety, and civil rights. With a strong focus on the function of government, these citizen-centric interviews include both commentary and information.
Stories
WNYC Archives
Established in the year 2000, the New York Public Radio Archives are the station's physical link to its rich and storied past.
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