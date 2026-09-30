City Close Up

Aerial view of lower Manhattan from the East River, 1962-1964

Seymour N. Siegel interviews New York City officials about municipal issues.

City Close Up (1963-1964) offers a more personal context for sweeping issues like urban planning, political campaigns, public safety, and civil rights.  With a strong focus on the function of government, these citizen-centric interviews include both commentary and information.

Stories

Seymour Boyers: Landmarks Preservation Bill

Seymour Boyer, the "father of the preservation landmarks bill."
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Seymour Boyer.

29:50 Seymour N. Siegel (interviewer). Speaker: Seymour Boyer (Democratic Councilman at large from Queens) Mr. Seymour Boyer, "father" of a preservation of landmarks bill speaks of ...
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George Fowler and Alex Miller

Seymour Siegel interviews George Fowler, chairman of the State Commission on Human Rights, and Alex Miller, director of Community Services of the Anti-Defamation League B'nai B'...
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Mental Retardation

City Close Up l-Seymour Siegel interviews Dr. William A. Fraenkel, Executive Director of Association For Help Mentally Retarded Children. They discuss mental retardation and the work ...
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Rudolph Bing, Metropolitan Opera Association

Bing on scouting for talent and more.
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Books for the Blind

Seymour Siegel interviews the President of Recording for the Blind, Inc., Mrs. Frederick B. Payne. The service provides made to order books for blind students. Payne describes raised...
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17th Congressional District Candidates

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. Debate between the candidates for the 17th Congressional Distri...
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John Lindsay

It may be hard to believe that this man was a Republican.
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Elinor Guggenheimer

"Women have a special contribution to make to city planning."
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Francis Bloustein

Francis J. Blaustein - Acting Chair of the City Planning Commission. Interview by WNYC Director Seymour N. Siegel. They discuss the duties of the planning commission and why it is dif...
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Robert Morgenthau

The U.S. Attorney early in his career.
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The New York City Community Mental Health Board

Seymour Siegel interviews Dr. Harvey J. Tompkins, the Chairman of the New York City Community Mental Health Board. In 1957 there was a community health services act, which prompted t...
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Edward Thompson, Fire Commissioner

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. From card catalog: Seymour Siegel interviews Edward Thompson, C...
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WNYC Archives

Established in the year 2000, the New York Public Radio Archives are the station's physical link to its rich and storied past.

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