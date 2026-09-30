City University of New York

City University's Shepard Hall, one of the greatest examples of Gothic architecture in the United States.

From the collection of the City College Civilian Defense Council Lectures, 1942. Council Lectures, recorded in cooperation with WNYC in 1942, these recordings feature lectures given by City College of the City University of New York staff on post-war topics of science and war.

Stories

Inauguration of Harry N. Wright

"A fundamental obligation" of colleges to prepare "a leadership which will be required when we shall be at peace."
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Ephraim Cross

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. Professor Ephraim Cross, from the Department of Romantic Langua...
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Dan O'Connell

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. Professor Daniel T. O'Connel opens his talk with some general r...
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Robert I. Wolff

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. Robert I. Wolff discusses the significance of astronomy in the ...
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Harry J. Carman

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. Dr. Nelson Mead introduces Harry J. Carman, the final speaker i...
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Bennington P. Gill

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. WNYC announcer introduces Gill of the Department of Mathematics...
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Gardner Murphy: Freedom From Fear

We live in a world of danger.
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Professor William Allan

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. WNYC announcer introduces program and Allan, Chairman of the De...
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Ordway Tead: Freedom From Want

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. WNYC announcer calls this the ninth in a series of lectures arr...
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Dr. C. W. Cutler, Jr.

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. Benjamin Harrow, professor of chemistry at City College introdu...
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Dr. Henry Neumann

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. Gustav F. Schultz, Chairman of the Department of Public Speakin...
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Walter Kessler

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. Kessler, of the Biology Department at City College, discusses "...
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George N. Shuster: Immigrants All, Americans All

Who is an American?
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H. H. Goldsmith

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. WNYC announcer introduces program and Goldsmith, of the Departm...
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Everett R. Clinchy: Freedom of Religion

People care more about freedom of religion now that they are fighting for it.
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WNYC Archives

Established in the year 2000, the New York Public Radio Archives are the station's physical link to its rich and storied past.

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