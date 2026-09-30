The Comic Parade

Vintage comics

At the behest of Mayor Fiorello H. La Guardia, prominent comics from NBC's Can You Top This? read newspaper comic strips to the children of New York City.

In July 1945 the newspaper delivery drivers of New York City went on strike for seventeen days. During that time, Mayor La Guardia ordered several well-known New York City entertainers to read the daily comic strips so that the "kiddies" of the City wouldn't miss a moment in the adventures of Little Orphan Annie.  

The comics page gets in touch with its surreal side as each panel is painstakingly explained, from over-sized hoses labeled "Penicillin," to punchline commentary about rascals and the gamely Blondie. With charming asides and endearing efforts to provide appropriate context, this show might make you rethink the way you read comics (that is, silently to yourself).

Stories

Chic Cohen

Chic Cohen reads the daily newspaper comic strips over the radio on the invitation of the mayor during the newspaper delivery man's strike.
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Joe Laurie Jr.

Joe Laurie Jr., from Can You Top in This, in his second appearance on The Comic Parade.
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Harry Hershfield

Harry Hershfield returns for a second time to read the newspaper comics during the newspaper deliverymen's strike. He reads Dick Tracy, Joe Palooka and Bringing Up Father.
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Irving Fisher

Irving Fisher reads the daily newspaper comic strips by invitation of Mayor La Guardia during the newspaper deliveryman strike.
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Howard and Shelton

Comedy duo Tom Howard and George Shelton, take a turn reading the daily newspaper comic strips by invitation of Mayor La Guardia.
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Peter Donald

A regular on Can You Top This, reads the comics to the kiddies of New York.
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"Senator" Edward Hastings Ford

Senator Edward Hastings Ford, the creator of Can You Top This, reads for the kiddies.
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Russ Brown

Russ Brown reads the daily newspaper comic strips by invitation of Mayor La Guardia during the newspaper delivery man strike.
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Joe Laurie Jr.

Joe Laurie Jr., from Can You Top This, makes his first of two appearances on the Comic Parade at the behest of Mayor La Guardia.
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Harry Hershfield

Harry Hershfield reads the daily newspaper comic strips by invitation of Mayor La Guardia during the newspaper delivery man strike.
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