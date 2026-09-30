Conductors in Conversation

Leonard Bernstein rehearses New York Philharmonic orchestra at Carnegie Hall in New York, April 11, 1961

Conductors in Conversation is a series of 1994 interviews with contemporary conductors recorded live by WNYC at the Grace Rainey Rogers Auditorium at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The hour-long programs feature some of today's most acclaimed conductors. The series is hosted by Matthew Gurewitsch.

Stories

Kurt Masur

Kurt Masur is conductor of The New York Philharmonic.
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Sir George Solti

Sir George Solti is currently involved with the Solti Orchestral Project at Carnegie Hall. He is Music Director Laureate for the Chicago Symphony Orchestra.
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Daniel Barenboim

Daniel Barenboim is Music Director of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra.
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James Levine

James Levine is conductor of the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra.
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Valery Gergiev

Valery Gergiev, conductor of the Kirov Orchestra
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Riccardo Muti

Riccardo Muti is conductor of La Scala.
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WNYC Archives

Established in the year 2000, the New York Public Radio Archives are the station's physical link to its rich and storied past.

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