Conductors in Conversation
Conductors in Conversation is a series of 1994 interviews with contemporary conductors recorded live by WNYC at the Grace Rainey Rogers Auditorium at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The hour-long programs feature some of today's most acclaimed conductors. The series is hosted by Matthew Gurewitsch.
WNYC Archives
Established in the year 2000, the New York Public Radio Archives are the station's physical link to its rich and storied past.
WNYC is funded by sponsors and member donations