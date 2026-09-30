The Corwin Cycle

In this April 24, 1942 file photo, radio show writer Norman Corwin works in a studio in New York.

The Corwin Cycle aired over WNYC between May and September of 1942. The program marked the first time a station devoted a series entirely to a revival of the works of a single radio writer. The works were originally produced and broadcast the previous year for the CBS Series 26 By Corwin. Corwin collaborator Joel O'Brien directed most of the series along with assistance from WNYC's Mitchell Grayson. Norman Corwin had no direct connection with the productions. The shows received an honorable mention by Ohio State's Institute for Education by Radio.

Special thanks to the Norman Corwin Papers, Special Collections Research Center of the Syracuse University Libraries for making these files available to us. Although the series is incomplete, it is the only extant copy.

 

Stories

Good Heavens

A spy story about men who want to get a hold of the secret plans of super nova or the riddle of the white dwarf.
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Radio Primer

Norman Corwin's alphabetical tour through the business of radio.
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Ann Rutledge

The tale of Ann Rutledge, the girl who turned Abe Lincoln's head.
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Murder in Studio One

The death of a celebrity radio announcer on the dead side of the studio.
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Fragment From a Lost Cause

A profile of the Greek patriot, Demosthenes.
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Wolfeiana

A rhapsody for radio in tribute to poet Thomas Wolfe.
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Between Americans

"An informal program for informal people."
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Daybreak

WNYC's production of Norman Corwin's, Daybreak is a program to follow on your atlas.
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My Client Curley

"Any similarities to caterpillars living or dead is purely coincidental."
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To Tim at Twenty

A wartime father's last letter to his son.
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WNYC Archives

Established in the year 2000, the New York Public Radio Archives are the station's physical link to its rich and storied past.

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