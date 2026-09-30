The Corwin Cycle aired over WNYC between May and September of 1942. The program marked the first time a station devoted a series entirely to a revival of the works of a single radio writer. The works were originally produced and broadcast the previous year for the CBS Series 26 By Corwin. Corwin collaborator Joel O'Brien directed most of the series along with assistance from WNYC's Mitchell Grayson. Norman Corwin had no direct connection with the productions. The shows received an honorable mention by Ohio State's Institute for Education by Radio.



Special thanks to the Norman Corwin Papers, Special Collections Research Center of the Syracuse University Libraries for making these files available to us. Although the series is incomplete, it is the only extant copy.

