Disability

International symbols for disability.

These broadcasts help to illustrate for us how the thinking about “disability” has evolved. Portrayals, news coverage, and attitudes towards people with disabilities have changed much over the years. Previously treated as the 'victims' of their physical or mental differences or of particular diseases like polio, cerebral palsy, and cancer in the 1940’s, 50’s, and 60’s, more recent coverage treats those with disabilities as having a different set of challenges in life, and as people who are owed the same opportunities as the able bodied.

Stories

Work Adjustment Program for the Graduate Center for Mental Health

On this WNYC Special Report, host Paul Roman interviews Harvey Musikoff, the Director of the Work Adjustment Program of the Post Graduate Center for Mental Health. Musikoff describes ...
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Special Services for the Elderly and the "Unemployable"

Betty Shacke hosts this fourth installment of "What Makes New York City Run?", a weekly program on WNYC presented by the League of Women Voters in New York City. The League of Women V...
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How the Deaf Blind Hear and See

Moderator Ted Thackrey speaks with Elisabeth Malone, Director of the Educational and Social Services Program of the Industrial Home for the Blind, and Robert J. Smith.
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Homemakers and Adult Foster Homes

Moderator Ted O. Thackrey speaks with Miss Jane Savage, Administrator of the Division of Homemaker Service in the City Department of Welfare, and Miss Grace Kaplan, the Director...
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Epilepsy-Need for Greater Understanding

The New York Chapter of the Epilepsy Association of America (EAA) holds a Communication Luncheon, offering a panel discussion of "A Need for Greater Understanding." The event was host...
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3rd Annual Conference for Teachers on Brain Injured Children

3rd annual Conference for New York State Teachers of Brain Injured Children, Speakers include: Anthony J. Pelone, President of the Division of Handicapped Children Dr. Richard M. Lu...
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Putting Handicapped Back to Work

Community Action - Putting Handicapped Back to Work. Moderator: Chester Williams; Guests: Margaret Bailey, a rehabilitation counselor for the central labor council AFL-CIO, Dorothy Ni...
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Camping - There's More to it than Fun

Poverty-NYC Community Action Camping- There's more to it than fun. Moderator: Chester Williams; Guests: Dr. Molly V. Nash, exec. dir. for Orthpedically Handicapped, Mr. George R. Loc...
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Workshop on Industry in the Mental Hospital

Workshop on Industry in the Mental Hospital.Audio courtesy of the NYC Municipal Archives WNYC CollectionWNYC archives id: 150943Municipal archives id: T1047-1051
WNYC |

Vocational Rehabilitation

Austin Perlow from the Long Island Press and Dick Stronsky from 32B, a publication of Local 32B - Building Service Employees question Director of Community Services Committee and his ...
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Helen Keller is Honored on the Eve of Her 1955 South Asian Tour

Helen Keller is honored at a dinner on the eve of her departure for a tour of South Asia.
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President's Committee on Employment of the Physically Handicapped

This recording marks [the first?] meeting of the President's Committee on Employment of the Physically Handicapped. Arde Bulova, Chairman of the Special Employer Subcommittee, invites...
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Commencement for Jeanie

Polio
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A Child Who Was Different

The exact date of this episode is unknown. We've filled in the date above with a placeholder. What we actually have on record is: 1955-uu-uu. "A Child Who Was Different" - a docudram...
WNYC |

The Story that Must be Told

A dramatic presentation of the facts about mental illness with three world-famous psychiatrists, Dr. William C. Menninger, Dr. John Rees and Dr. Brock Chisholm.
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WNYC Archives

Established in the year 2000, the New York Public Radio Archives are the station's physical link to its rich and storied past.

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