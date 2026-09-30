These broadcasts help to illustrate for us how the thinking about “disability” has evolved. Portrayals, news coverage, and attitudes towards people with disabilities have changed much over the years. Previously treated as the 'victims' of their physical or mental differences or of particular diseases like polio, cerebral palsy, and cancer in the 1940’s, 50’s, and 60’s, more recent coverage treats those with disabilities as having a different set of challenges in life, and as people who are owed the same opportunities as the able bodied.