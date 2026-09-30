This collection of audio recordings covers a multitude of events and social movements from the 1960s and 1970s that occurred in America and around the world. Eleanor Fischer was a journalist for the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation. She traveled widely for the CBC, including visits to Czechoslovakia and Greece, and she also covered the Israeli Six-Day War. She produced a number of admired radio documentaries throughout her career as a journalist. A few of the topics and subjects she covered include, Paul Robeson, the Mississippi Freedom Summer of 1964, the Vietnam War, the Women’s Liberation Movement, Robert Frost, Arthur Miller, the city of Atlanta during the civil rights movement, the race riots across America in 1967, Robert Kennedy, Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., Malcom X, and many more.

Tape boxes from the Eleanor Fischer Collection Tape boxes from the Eleanor Fischer Collection. One box contains a reel with audio of a recording of Martin Luther King Jr., and the other box contains a reel with audio from the Mississippi Summer. (WNYC Archive Collections)

Before she was a journalist, Fischer practiced civil rights law, poverty law, constitutional law, and criminal law. She graduated from Columbia Law School and was admitted to the New York Bar in 1961. Her background as a lawyer helped pave the way for her accomplished interviewing skills and journalistic prowess.

Distinguished women graduates of Columbia law school. Eleanor Fischer (first row, 3rd from right) and other distinguished women graduates of Columbia law school at their 25th reunion in 1984. Next to Fischer, on the right, is Ruth Bader Ginsberg. (WNYC Archive Collections)

The assortment of recordings from this collection tells the story of the political, social, and cultural unrest in the United States and abroad during the sixties and seventies. Fischer’s interviews and documentaries give voice to the average citizens and well-known heroes of the era who might not otherwise be heard.

Special thanks to Elizabeth Starkey