A short program dedicated to helping WNYC's listenership understand evolving civil rights issues in a dynamic format.

Bill Chase's Freedom's Ladder (1945-1946) joined many WNYC programs aimed at raising awareness of racial issues and instructing the citizenry on the ways in which Anti-Discrimination laws would impact their lives. Uniquely, Freedom's Ladder mixed entertainment like jazz and artist interviews with serious discussion of navigating the ins and outs of filing discrimination complaints.