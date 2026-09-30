Freedom's Ladder

Civil Rights March on Washington, D.C.

A short program dedicated to helping WNYC's listenership understand evolving civil rights issues in a dynamic format.

Bill Chase's Freedom's Ladder (1945-1946) joined many WNYC programs aimed at raising awareness of racial issues and instructing the citizenry on the ways in which Anti-Discrimination laws would impact their lives. Uniquely, Freedom's Ladder mixed entertainment like jazz and artist interviews with serious discussion of navigating the ins and outs of filing discrimination complaints.

Stories

Edward L. Carter Jr. and Edward Matthews

Edward L. Carter, Jr. field rep of the New York State Commission Against Discrimination along with a performances by Melba Pope and Edward Mathews.
WNYC |

Triangle of Rhythm, Anti-Discrimination Law, Peterson Sisters, Laura Bowman

Discussion of New York's Anti-Discrimination Law with Liliian Sharp Hunter, of the New York State Commission Against Discrimination, and Ludlow W. Werner, Editor of the New York Age.
WNYC |
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WNYC Archives

Established in the year 2000, the New York Public Radio Archives are the station's physical link to its rich and storied past.

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