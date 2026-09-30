Freedom's Ladder
A short program dedicated to helping WNYC's listenership understand evolving civil rights issues in a dynamic format.
Bill Chase's Freedom's Ladder (1945-1946) joined many WNYC programs aimed at raising awareness of racial issues and instructing the citizenry on the ways in which Anti-Discrimination laws would impact their lives. Uniquely, Freedom's Ladder mixed entertainment like jazz and artist interviews with serious discussion of navigating the ins and outs of filing discrimination complaints.
WNYC Archives
Established in the year 2000, the New York Public Radio Archives are the station's physical link to its rich and storied past.
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