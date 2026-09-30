From the Field is a selection of WNYC news reporter field recordings made between 2000-2008. Typically, the NYPR Archives does not post raw, unedited, and unpublished materials like these. The items selected for From the Field were chosen to highlight and help illustrate a more extensive collection of MiniDiscs digitized and cataloged with the generous support of the Leon Levy Foundation,

and the NY Metro Library Council.

Publisher image Metropolitan New York Library Council logo (Metropolitan New York Library Council)

The project aims to make the 1,278 recordings, which focus primarily on diverse and underrepresented groups and subjects, more readily available to our producers and researchers. The collection's complete inventory and description may be found at FIELD RECORDINGS.