From the Field

Arame interviewing in Little Senegal

From the Field is a selection of WNYC news reporter field recordings made between 2000-2008. Typically, the NYPR Archives does not post raw, unedited, and unpublished materials like these. The items selected for From the Field were chosen to highlight and help illustrate a more extensive collection of MiniDiscs digitized and cataloged with the generous support of the Leon Levy Foundation,

A tan urn in the background of the text Leon Levy Foundation Leon Levy Foundation Logo (Leon Levy Foundation)

 and the NY Metro Library Council.

 

Publisher image Metropolitan New York Library Council logo (Metropolitan New York Library Council)

The project aims to make the 1,278 recordings, which focus primarily on diverse and underrepresented groups and subjects, more readily available to our producers and researchers. The collection's complete inventory and description may be found at FIELD RECORDINGS.

Stories

Incarceration of Women of Color Hearing

New York City Council Women’s Issues Committee hearing on the rate of incarceration of women of color in New York.
WNYC |

Interview with Composer Bill Lee

Proclamation honoring jazz musician Bill Lee (Spike Lee’s father). Hennelly interviews Lee about changes in New York and jazz greats in the city and more.
WNYC |

Auxilary Police/African Burial Ground

News conference on bulletproof vests for auxiliary police after the shooting of two auxiliary officers. Ceremony for the dedication of the African Burial Ground National Monument.
WNYC |

Golden Venture Documentary

Press event on the release of the documentary Golden Venture about a group of immigrants from China whose boat crashed in New York.
WNYC |

Equal Access to Health and Human Services Hearing

New York City Council meeting on its support of the Immigrant Workers Freedom Ride and human services.
WNYC |

Minority Businesses and the City

Jim Wood, publisher of Minority Commerce Weekly and Paul Maloney of Moor Metals, about the issues minority businesses face in New York and working with the city government.
WNYC |

Discrimination and Women-Owned Businesses

David Paterson speaks about discrimination against women-owned building companies at the Women Builders Council.
WNYC |

Diversifying the FDNY

Brenda Berkman of United Women Firefighters of New York.
WNYC |

Housing in NYC for Latinx-Americans and Latinx immigrants.

Report on housing in NYC for Latinx-Americans and Latinx immigrants.
WNYC |

CUNY Black Male Initiative

Interview about the CUNY Black Male Initiative from March 2007.
WNYC |

National Latino Officers Association on Discrimination/Referendum on Public Advocate Power

News conference by Anthony Miranda of the National Latino Officers Association accusing the NYPD of discriminating against Latinx police commanders on October 28, 200u.
WNYC |

U.S. Attorney Alberto Gonzales Remarks at Naturalization Ceremony + Interviews

Remarks by Attorney General Alberto R. Gonzales naturalization ceremony in Brooklyn. Cindy Rodriguez interviews new citizens. Press conference with Gonzales on June 3, 200u.
WNYC |

Domestic Workers United News Conference

News conference by Domestic Workers United about the failure to protect domestic workers. Workers tell stories of abuse by employers on January 3, 2005.
WNYC |

Latino Officers Association Suit

Press conference by the New York City Latino Officers Association about their lawsuit against the NYPD for discrimination against minority officers on September 9, 1999.
WNYC |

Dia de Los Reyes/Reduced LIRR & Metro North Fares/Diallo Settlement

Dia de Los Reyes celebration in East Harlem and Mayor Bloomberg on Diallo family compensation on January 6, 2004.
WNYC |
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WNYC Archives

Established in the year 2000, the New York Public Radio Archives are the station's physical link to its rich and storied past.

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