Give Me Liberty
With Fascist storm clouds gathering over Europe and isolationist fervor on the home front, distinguished anthropologist Franz Boas headed up the American Committee for Democracy and Intellectual Freedom whose goal was to confront these challenges and their negative influences on American democracy. Part of this effort was a broadcast series over WNYC called Give Me Liberty
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