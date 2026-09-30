Give Me Liberty

Segments of the Four Freedoms by Norman Rockwell.

With Fascist storm clouds gathering over Europe and isolationist fervor on the home front, distinguished anthropologist Franz Boas headed up the American Committee for Democracy and Intellectual Freedom whose goal was to confront these challenges and their negative influences on American democracy. Part of this effort was a broadcast series over WNYC called Give Me Liberty

Stories

Leader of American Anthropology Launches WNYC Series

American scientists and intellectuals in the fight against fascism before World War II.
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Democracy in Education

A drama about America's fight to retain civil liberties and intellectual freedom, featuring the characters of Horace Mann and Booker T. Washington
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Democracy In Science

Sides 2 and 5 of "Democracy of Science," a dramatization of the history of science, from the program "Give Me Liberty.". ...
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Professor Franz Boas on intellectual freedom.

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. Professor Franz Boas speaks about "Intellectual Freedom".Audio ...
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WNYC Archives

Established in the year 2000, the New York Public Radio Archives are the station's physical link to its rich and storied past.

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