Great Americans

“One of the largest race riots occurred in East St. Louis,' 1941, Jacob Lawrence

Great Americans was a 1943 series biographical dramas about the lives of prominent African-Americans sponsored by the city's Juvenile Welfare Council. Featured profiles included prize fighter Joe Louis, contralto Marian Anderson, sculptor Richmond Barthes, ship captain Hugh Mulzac, police officer Samuel Battle and activist James Weldon Johnson.

The show also featured public school students from Harlem reading their essays on why they liked the previous week's broadcast. 

Stories

Hugh Mulzac: Captain, Victim, Survivor

America's first African-American ship master.
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Richmond Barthe

A dramatized biography of the artist, Richmond Barthe.
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James Weldon Johnson

A dramatized biography of the songwriter, diplomat, and civil rights activist James Weldon Johnson.
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Samuel J. Battle

He was the first African-American police officer in New York City and the first black member of the city parole commission.
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Marian Anderson

Accomplished greatness with dignity and poise.
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Joe Louis

Joseph Louis Barrow becomes Joe Louis.
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WNYC Archives show image

WNYC Archives

Established in the year 2000, the New York Public Radio Archives are the station's physical link to its rich and storied past.

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