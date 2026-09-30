Great Americans
Great Americans was a 1943 series biographical dramas about the lives of prominent African-Americans sponsored by the city's Juvenile Welfare Council. Featured profiles included prize fighter Joe Louis, contralto Marian Anderson, sculptor Richmond Barthes, ship captain Hugh Mulzac, police officer Samuel Battle and activist James Weldon Johnson.
The show also featured public school students from Harlem reading their essays on why they liked the previous week's broadcast.
WNYC Archives
Established in the year 2000, the New York Public Radio Archives are the station's physical link to its rich and storied past.
WNYC is funded by sponsors and member donations