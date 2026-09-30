Hadassah Speaks

Serial drama produced by Hadassah (circa 1940s), The Women’s Zionist Organization of America.

Hadassah has been called the guardian of Israel's children, and this program focuses on the potential and good of Israel's youth. Using the dramatic radio play format, programs often gently solicit donations to support youth initiatives in Israel.

Episodes describe conditions in the world’s “youngest nation,” with a particular focus on children refugees from Europe and the state of hospitals and medical care in Israel.