Headlines in Chemistry

Science news for every man and woman in New York!

This award-winning educational program (1947-1952), hosted by George Bone, is designed to inform the layman and housewife about major events in the world of chemistry. WNYC teams up with the American Chemical Society News Service to present in-depth scientific developments, with a strong focus on the consumer. Topics covered include mosquito eradication and how to strengthen tooth enamel.

Stories

American Chemical Society Honors WNYC

Radio show generates praise.
WNYC |

Super Thermometer, Monitoring our Enemies Scientific Advances, Useful Plastics

A super heat measuring device - a very sophisticated calorimeter - measures minute changes in the temperature of body proteans, scientists hope this will lead to discoveries about cancer.
WNYC |

Introducing DDT, Whiskey from Sawdust, Robots

Get rid of mosquitoes with DDT, make whiskey from sawdust, and enlist the help of robots.
WNYC |

[Stronger Teeth for Children and Lifespan of Queen Bees]

Why queen bees live 20 times longer than the average bee.
WNYC |
WNYC Archives show image

WNYC Archives

Established in the year 2000, the New York Public Radio Archives are the station's physical link to its rich and storied past.

YOU ARE ONLINE