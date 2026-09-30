Headlines in Chemistry
Science news for every man and woman in New York!
This award-winning educational program (1947-1952), hosted by George Bone, is designed to inform the layman and housewife about major events in the world of chemistry. WNYC teams up with the American Chemical Society News Service to present in-depth scientific developments, with a strong focus on the consumer. Topics covered include mosquito eradication and how to strengthen tooth enamel.
WNYC Archives
Established in the year 2000, the New York Public Radio Archives are the station's physical link to its rich and storied past.
WNYC is funded by sponsors and member donations