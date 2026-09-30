International Interview

Conference Room One

A progressive, yet evenhanded, presentation of international perspectives on politics and culture.

Created in cooperation with the Foreign Press Association from 1956-1959, "this series is presented in an effort to help keep New Yorkers fully informed about changing trends in world opinion. Each week a panel of foreign correspondents representing the press of various countries interviews another distinguished guest." Co-produced by the Overseas Press Club in the 1960s.

Stories

Ambassador Agha Shahi

Journalists interview Agha Shahi, Permanent Representative from Pakistan to the United Nations.
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Noaman - Yemen

Journalists interview Ismail Noaman, Permanent Representative of 10-month old South Yemen to the United Nations.
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Permanent Ambassador from Nepal to UN

Seymour N. Siegel introduces Nepal's permanent ambassador to the UN, Padma Bahadur Khatri. The ambassador is questioned by James Sheldon treasurer of the Overseas Press Club, Te...
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Ambassador Vakil from Iran

Journalists interview Mehdi Vakil, Deputy Permanent Representative of Iran to the United Nations.
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Ambassador Kabanda

Journalists interview Celestin Kabanda, Permanent Representative from Rwanda to the United Nations.
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Ambassador J. M. Ruda

Journalists interview Argentina Ambassador to the UN José María Ruda.
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Ambassador Castro from Brazil

Journalists interview Brazilian Ambassador João Castro.
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Ambassador V. J. Mwaanga

Journalists interview Zambian ambassador to the UN Vernon Johnson Mwaanga.
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Ambassador J. M. Baroody

Journalists interview Ambassador Jamil M. Baroody, Deputy Permanent Representative from Saudi Arabia to the UN
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Guy Balancy

Journalists interview Pierre Guy Girald Balancy, Permanent Representative of the new state of Mauritius to the United Nations.
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Mr. Hoffman

Journalists interview Paul Hoffman, Administrator of the United Nations Development Programme.
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Acting Permanent Representative of New Zealand to the UN

Seymour N. Siegel is the host. His guest is the Acting Permanent Representative of New Zealand to the United Nations, Norman V. Farrell. The panel of questioners is Ted Stannard...
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John Cates, U.S. Mission to U.N.

Journalists with questions for John Cates, Jr., of the United States Mission to the UN.
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Ambassador to UN from Australia

Seymour N. Siegel is the host. Ambassador Patrick Shaw is questioned by Maurice Adams of the Sydney Morning Herald, Peter MacVoy, a freelance political writer and Ed Edwin, a po...
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U.N. Ambassador from Tanzania

Seymour N. Siegel is the host. His guest is Akili B.C. Daniel, ambassador from Tanzania to the UN. The panelists are Lawrence G. Blochman, author and journalist; Valerie Ghering...
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