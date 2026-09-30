International Interview
A progressive, yet evenhanded, presentation of international perspectives on politics and culture.
Created in cooperation with the Foreign Press Association from 1956-1959, "this series is presented in an effort to help keep New Yorkers fully informed about changing trends in world opinion. Each week a panel of foreign correspondents representing the press of various countries interviews another distinguished guest." Co-produced by the Overseas Press Club in the 1960s.
Stories
WNYC Archives
Established in the year 2000, the New York Public Radio Archives are the station's physical link to its rich and storied past.
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