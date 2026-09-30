Invitation to Dance

Ballet instructor, left, at New York City’s Lycee Francais, conducts a classical dancing class in what was once the dining room of one of the three mansions that house the school, shown Nov. 12, 1964.

Interview show hosted by Terry Walter, who was a dance historian and the dance critic for the New York Herald Tribune. He discusses issues and the work of his guests who are leading dancers and performing arts administrators.


This series was originally presented in cooperation with the Rebekah Harkness Foundation.

 

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Stories

Ruth St. Denis

Ruth St. Denis, the first lady of American dance, speaks about her 60 years experience, partly as her husband's partner but also about women's role in politics.
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Tony Charmoli

Walter Terry interviews Tony Charmoli, choreographer for musical theater and television. Charmoli talks about his new show Dumas and Son, opening in Los Angeles. Next, he descri...
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Edward Villella

Villella discusses his career, influences, roles, acting, television appearances and aspirations in choreography.
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Eliot Feld

On this episode of Invitation to Dance, host Walter Terry interviews Eliot Feld, a Choreographer and Principal Dancer for the American Ballet Theater. They discuss his career, early e...
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Dame Alicia Markova

On this episode of Invitation to Dance, host Walter Terry interviews Dame Alicia Markova, a retired ballerina, and Director of the Metropolitan Opera Ballet. She discusses the transit...
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Jacques d'Amboise

Jacques d'Amboise, the principal male dancer of the New York City Ballet talks about the 1968-1969 season.Audio courtesy of the NYC Municipal Archives WNYC CollectionWNYC archives id:...
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La Meri

La Meri joins Walter Terry on Invitation to Dance to discuss global sources of inspiration for the western Choreographer.
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WNYC Archives

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