Invitation to Dance

Interview show hosted by Terry Walter, who was a dance historian and the dance critic for the New York Herald Tribune. He discusses issues and the work of his guests who are leading dancers and performing arts administrators.



This series was originally presented in cooperation with the Rebekah Harkness Foundation.

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This web resource has been made possible in part by the National Endowment for the Humanities: Exploring the Human Endeavor.

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