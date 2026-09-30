It's Your Life

Patients at the Haslar Royal Naval Hospital in Gosport listen to a football match between Portsmouth and Stoke City, 15th December 1951. Original Publication : Picture Post - 5612 - Proud As Pompey -

In this award-winning 1949 series, produced by the Chicago Industrial Health Organization and sponsored by Johnson and Johnson, producer/announcer Ben Park and reporter Don Herbert invite us to meet men and women, old and young, as they struggle to stay healthy in post-war America. 

Publisher image Publicity photo of Don Herbert from the Watch Mr. Wizard television program, 1961. (NBC Television/Wikimedia Commons)

Unique during its time, this series delved deep into the lives of the people of Chicago as they coped with depression, returned from war, and responded to crises big and small.  The program established its own documentary formula, one that is now common: Ben Park would introduce the program, providing occasional narrative reprieves throughout, while field reporter Don Herbert would go in depth with the people most deeply affected by the subject - allowing them to speak in their own voice, an approach underutilized by their contemporaries, if used at all.

During its brief time it earned the praise of many of the nation's finest health professionals, including Morris Fishbein, editor of the Journal of the American Medical Association, who declared that the program "carried more conviction than any health matter than I have heard." The show would only last one year, however, with Park being tapped to create and produce a TV program for the United States Department of Public Health. 

Reporter Don Herbert would later go on to give countless children their first exposure to the wonders of science as TV's Mr. Wizard, a role he would hold for decades.

Publisher image

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Stories

Birth and Cancer, Prog. No. 156.

This is the last program of "It's Your Life", an award-winning documentary show that thrilled Midwestern audiences for one year. In this episode, producer and narrator Ben Park states...
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Patients in Mental Hospitals

Producer Bob Park and reporter Donald Herbert visit a mental health institution in Manteno, Illinois. They interview patients, therapists, administrators, and public health officials ...
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Report from Manteno (Mental illness)

Producer Bob Park and reporter Donald Herbert visit a mental health institution in Manteno, Illinois. They interview patients, therapists, administrators, and public health officials ...
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A Letter to George (Delinquent boy)

Hosts Ben Park and Don Herbert visit a young man, George, living at the Illinois State Training School for Boys, a facility for juvenile delinquents.
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Emergency calls (Red Cross disaster)

Don Herbert follows a fire station ambulance as they rush to help a 311 fire in urban Chicago.
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In the Woods They Walk. (Summer Camps)

We follow a group of disabled young people from Chicago as they go to a summer camp in Wisconsin geared toward people with disabilities.
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The House You Live In

Ben Park and Don Herbert investigate the plight of the urban poor - their struggles with health and housing in 1949 Chicago.
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Epilepsy

We follow the stories of three people who have epilepsy - a man, a woman, and a young boy - as they struggle to lead normal lives.
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Cesarean Birth

Ben Park and Don Herbert investigate births by Cesarean section, They speak to a woman and her doctors as they undertake the operation.
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Mooseheart in the Child City

This episode of "It's Your Life", produced by the Chicago Industrial Health Association, focuses on juvenile delinquency, this time focusing on its prevention. We visit a 4-year-old b...
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Immediate Dentures

We follow producer Ben Park and Reporter Don Herbert as they speak with a young wife and mother as she has "immediate dentures" put in.
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Sex Education

This program is the second part of a previously broadcast program on sex education (150177). The program begins with a 12-year-old male student, who discusses his recently developed i...
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Not the Birds and the Bees, but People. Sex Education

Twelve-year-olds and sex education.
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A Man's Story

This episode follows the story of a man who had undergone an accident in which he lost his legs, six years later.
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Syphillis. Cause for Alarm

In this episode of It's Your Life, "Syphilis - Cause for Alarm," Ben Park and Don Herbert go to a rapid treatment facility to talk to two young people who have contracted syphilis. P...
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