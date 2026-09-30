Knapp Commission Hearings

The Knapp Commission, October 1971.

The Commission to Investigate Alleged Police Corruption (known informally as the Knapp Commission, after its chairman Whitman Knapp) was a five-member panel initially formed in April 1970 by Mayor John V. Lindsay to investigate corruption within the New York City Police Department. The commission was created largely as a result of the publicity generated by the public revelations of police corruption made by Patrolman Frank Serpico and Sergeant David Durk. The panel confirmed the existence of widespread corruption and made a number of recommendations.

While the Knapp Commission began its investigation of corruption in the police department in June 1970, public hearings were held in October and December 1971. In addition to the testimony of whistle blowers like Serpico and Durk, testimony from dozens of other witnesses, including former Police Commissioner Howard R. Leary, corrupt patrolmen, and the victims of police shakedowns, were heard. From 1970 to 1972, Michael F. Armstrong was chief counsel to the Knapp Commission. WNYC did not broadcast the hearings. They were carried by WRVR, the station owned by Riverside Church.

The public hearings presented here (an incomplete set at the moment) are courtesy of the archives of at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice of the City University of New York.

 

Stories

David Durk's Moving Testimony Before the Knapp Commission

His testimony before the Knapp Commission investigation into police corruption in 1971 made for some of the most moving public testimony ever broadcast.
WNYC |

Tape 5: Criminal Justice in New York, 6/20/73

Subject is newly enacted NY State drug laws, which became known as Rockefeller Drug Laws.
WNYC |

Mayor Lindsay: Press Conference on the Knapp Commission Hearings

Mayor Lindsay press conference on the Knapp Commission and complaints against the police.
WNYC |

Knapp Commission Hearings, Tape 11: 10/28/71 'Thursday and Friday 2nd Week'

Conclusion of questioning of tow-truck driver George C. Burket on payoffs to police. Col. Mark K. Hanson on payoffs to hotels. Testimony of hotel reps.
WNYC |

Knapp Commission Hearings, Tape 10: 10/27/71 'Wednesday and Thursday 2nd Week'

Questioning of Paul J. Curran, Chair of NYS Commission of Investigation and questioning of tow-truck driver George C. Burket.
WNYC |

Knapp Commission Hearings, Tape 9: 10/26/71 -10/27/71 'Tuesday and Wednesday'

Continuation of questioning of former officer Waverly Logan and questioning of former FBI agent Ralph Cipriani..
WNYC |

Knapp Commission Hearings, Tape 8: 10/26/71 '2nd Week 1st Part'

Conclusion of Patrolman Droge questioning and questioning of former police officer Waverly L. Logan.
WNYC |

Knapp Commission Hearings, Tape 6: 10/21/71 'fourth and fifth day'

Questioning of Officer William R. Phillips and former FBI agent and commission investigator Ralph Cipriani.
WNYC |

Knapp Commission Hearings, Tape 7: 10/21/71 'Fifth Day'

Conclusion of questioning of gambler Everett Cooper and questioning of Patrolman Edward F. Droge, Jr.
WNYC |
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WNYC Archives

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