Listen to Nutrition

Long-running food and cooking show with information about the nutritional value of different foods and preparation ideas. Hosted by Ruth Carol, and later, Iva Bennett. At the end of each program, Bennett offers a free pamphlet about the topic of each recording, ordered through the mail.

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