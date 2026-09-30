Listen to Nutrition

Long-running food and cooking show with information about the nutritional value of different foods and preparation ideas. Hosted by Ruth Carol, and later, Iva Bennett. At the end of each program, Bennett offers a free pamphlet about the topic of each recording, ordered through the mail.

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Stories

How to Cook Squash

The exact date of this episode is unknown. We've filled in the date above with a placeholder. What we actually have on record is: 1967-uu-uu. Clip from a Listen to Nutrition show foun...
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Summer Cooking, Vitamin C in Your Summer Meals

On this episode of Listen to Nutrition, host Iva Bennett highlights foods that are high in Vitamin C, also known as ascorbic acid, "Fresh citrus fruit are in abundance from November t...
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Summer Cooking, Broccoli Furnishes Vitamin A

Broccoli!!!
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Summer Cooking, Serve Cauliflower Raw or Cooked

On this episode of Listen to Nutrition, host Iva Bennett talks about the many delicious ways to prepare and enjoy cauliflower as well as its nutritional value. She gives instructions ...
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Summer Cooking, August is Sandwich Month

On this episode of Listen to Nutrition, host Iva Bennett celebrates National Sandwich Month. "August seems to be the month when people eat sandwiches more than any other time. With th...
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Summer Cooking, Food Can Be Beautiful

Inspired by a recent art exhibit, Listen to Nutrition host Iva Bennett explains the importance of displaying good food beautifully, "In most pleasures we have in life, a good share of...
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Fish

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. Iva Bennett talks about the excellent fish markets in New York...
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Sukkot

Ruth Carol describes the Jewish holiday Sukkot and the traditional recipes that accompany it.
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WNYC Archives

Established in the year 2000, the New York Public Radio Archives are the station's physical link to its rich and storied past.

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