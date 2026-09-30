Little Orchestra Society Concerts
The Little Orchestra Society was founded in 1947 by Thomas Scherman, who served as its conductor until his death in 1979. Scherman was followed by Dino Anagnost and now, David Allan Miller. The orchestra's name is borrowed from The Little Orchestra of London, which was formed by Felix Mendelssohn.
The Orchestra has had many important American and World premieres that have launched and celebrated the careers of major musical talents.
WNYC Archives
Established in the year 2000, the New York Public Radio Archives are the station's physical link to its rich and storied past.
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