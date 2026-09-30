Little Orchestra Society Concerts

Women Composer's Marathon

The Little Orchestra Society was founded in 1947 by Thomas Scherman, who served as its conductor until his death in 1979. Scherman was followed by Dino Anagnost and now, David Allan Miller. The orchestra's name is borrowed from The Little Orchestra of London, which was formed by Felix Mendelssohn.

The Orchestra has had many important American and World premieres that have launched and celebrated the careers of major musical talents.

Stories

Children's Concert

From Hunter College Auditorium. First concert of the season for the Little Orchestra Society's Children's Concerts. Cyril Richard is the program narrator. Thomas Scherman is the co...
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Children's concert

No description availableWNYC archives id: 46808
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Childrens Concert

PEABODY AWARD WINNER 1956 Little Orchestra Society Childrens Concerts The Emperor's Nightingale by Igor Stravinsky based on the story by Han Christian Anderson. The performance ...
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7th Concert

The Little Orchestra Society performs under the direction of Thomas Scherman, with commentary by David Randolph. The program consists of the following works: *NOTE: reels 2-5 are mi...
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4th Concert

The Little Orchestra Society performs under the direction of Thomas Scherman, with commentary by David Randolph. The program consists of the following works: *NOTE: reels 1, 3, and ...
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2nd Concert

The Little Orchestra Society performs under the direction of Thomas Scherman, with commentary by David Randolph. The program consists of the following works: *NOTE: reels 1, 2, 4, a...
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