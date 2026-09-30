Media Matters

Teletype machine TG-7-B, a military version of the Model 15. From the Museum of Computer History.

Over the years WNYC has aired the proceedings of many conferences, discussions and performances about the radio, television, communications and journalism. Since they have appeared at different times and places and were put together by a variety of sponsors and organizations they don't all fit neatly into a regular series. So, we created this one to give them a home.

Stories

Media in Motion: The Effects of the Communications Media on Our Society

This is a recording of the 41st Biennial Meeting of the National Council of Women in the United States. A panel of industry leaders, hosted by Duncan MacDonald of WQXR, discuss the to...
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Citizen's Rights in Broadcasting, Hotel Americana

A call for broadcasting to be accessible to everyone regardless of race, creed or color.
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Citizen's Rights in Broadcasting, Afternoon session

Video comes of age.
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Chet Huntley on Journalism and His New Radio Program

Veteran newsman discusses the profession of journalism and expressing judgement.
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Eric Sevareid Speculates What Elmer Davis Might Think About the Politics of the Day

If Davis were alive, how he might comment on the Vietnam war, protests and government.
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Canadian Press Review, October 30, 1968

This episode of Canadian Press Review discusses reactions in the Canadian press to the 1968 presidential race in the United States, including each candidate and their policies as well...
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John Chancellor speaks at an IRTS Luncheon

John Chancellor speaks at an International Radio and Television Society (IRTS) Luncheon. He discusses changes in the field of journalism and, with the increasing globalization of medi...
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American Newspaper Publisher's Association Luncheon with General William Westmoreland

General Westmoreland responds to the accuracy of the media coverage, and the perception by the american public, to the Vietnam War.
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Pulitzer Prize on its 50th Anniversary with Aaron Copland, Arthur M. Schlesinger Jr., James B. Rustin, Robert Penn Warren and Archibald McLeish

The Pulitzer celebrates its 50th Anniversary with Aaron Copland, Arthur M. Schlesinger Jr., James B. Reston, Robert Penn Warren and Archibald McLeish.
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Seymour Siegel on WNYC-TV and the Future of UHF Television

Siegel discusses developments in UHF Television and All Channel Broadcasting.
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Sidney Hillman awards - Hotel Commodore.

New York (N.Y.). Municipal Archives archival audio. ...
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Radio Newsreel Television Working Press Association 11th Annual Mike and Screen Dinner

At the 11th Annual Radio Newsreel Television Working Press Association Mike and Screen Dinner, Harry S. Truman receives the 1962 Freedom of Information Award. He could not attend, how...
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Anisfield-Wolf Book Awards

A discussion with the 1962 Anisfield-Wolf Award winners. The Anisfield-Wolf awards are given to books that contribute to the understanding of racism. The authors and their books are J...
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"Telstar" - Radio and Television Executive Society Luncheon

Jean Felker of Bell Labs discusses communication by satellite and other aspects of the future of communication in space.
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Edward R. Murrow addresses RTNDA

Edward R Murrow addresses the Radio-Television News Directors Association (RTNDA) convention in Chicago. He discusses the need for more substantive coverage of important news an...
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WNYC Archives

Established in the year 2000, the New York Public Radio Archives are the station's physical link to its rich and storied past.

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