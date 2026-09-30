Men of Hi-Fi

Harry Maynard hosts this "discussion-demonstration" radio show featuring the "latest developments in the field of sound with the experts." Maynard was a journalist who wrote about high fidelity audio for FM Magazine and HiFi/Stereo Review Magazine (now known as Sound and Vision Magazine), which each served as underwriters for The Men of Hi-Fi. The program began in the late 1960s ran until the late 1970s. Later, the show features theme music composed by John Keating.

Special thanks to Richard L. Hess and Tom Fine for donating these recordings to the New York Public Radio Archives.

Stories

First Broadcast of Metal Alloy Tape

Harry Maynard interviews Harron Appleman, Technical Director of Nakamichi. They discuss the purported first broadcast of metal alloy (Type IV) cassette tape.WNYC archives id: 53264
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New Trends in Hi-Fi

Julian Hirsch, Contributing Editor for the magazines Stereo Review and Popular Electronics and "one of the most influential writers ever in consumer electronics" (1), lists some of th...
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How Much Power Do We Need?

Harry Maynard interviews Julian Hirsch, Contributing Editor of Stereo Review and Popular Electronics.WNYC archives id: 53262
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How to record a live performance

Harry Maynard interviews RCA Records producer John Pfeiffer about the RCA Golden Jubilee Recordings at Carnegie Hall with Vladimir Horowitz.WNYC archives id: 53261
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Tomita - The Planets

Harry Maynard interviews Jack Pfeiffer, RCA Executive Producer, about Isao Tomita's controversial synthesizer version of Gustav Holst's The Planets. In quad, of course.WNYC archives i...
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Where Does Perfectionist Audio Stand Today?

Harry Maynard interviews Charles Wood, President of Audionics, and Barry Thornton.WNYC archives id: 53260
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Live Vs. Records - Comparisons

Harry Maynard interviews Daniel Shanefield, proponent of blind testing.WNYC archives id: 53257
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How Do You Fairly Compare Hi-Fi Equipment?

Harry Maynard interviews Daniel Shanefield, Audio ResearcherWNYC archives id: 53256
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SQ Quad and Headphones

Four channel sound without four speakers.
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New Developments in 4-Channel

Harry Maynard interviews Stanley Kavan, VP and Larry Morton, Producer of CBS Records about the new quadraphonic LP issue of "My Fair Lady".WNYC archives id: 53255
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Psycho-Acoustics

Harry Maynard interviews Barry Wintrop, of the Recording Services for the Blind, and Julian Hirsch, of Stereo Review. photosynthesesWNYC archives id: 53254
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Perfectionist HiFi Systems

Harry Maynard interviews Charles Zarowsky, (?), head of The Record Collector, and Roger Izol (?), President of Custom Sound Associates.WNYC archives id: 53253
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Where Do We Stand on AM Stereo

Harry Maynard interviews Jerry Lebow.WNYC archives id: 53252
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Acoustic Supplementation/Better Concert Halls

Harry Maynard interviews acoustic designer Chris Jaffe.WNYC archives id: 53251
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Status of Quad

Harry Maynard interviews Stanley Kavan, VP of CBS Records.WNYC archives id: 53250
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WNYC Archives

Established in the year 2000, the New York Public Radio Archives are the station's physical link to its rich and storied past.

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