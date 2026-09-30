Harry Maynard hosts this "discussion-demonstration" radio show featuring the "latest developments in the field of sound with the experts." Maynard was a journalist who wrote about high fidelity audio for FM Magazine and HiFi/Stereo Review Magazine (now known as Sound and Vision Magazine), which each served as underwriters for The Men of Hi-Fi. The program began in the late 1960s ran until the late 1970s. Later, the show features theme music composed by John Keating.

Special thanks to Richard L. Hess and Tom Fine for donating these recordings to the New York Public Radio Archives.