Mind Over Music

Weekly music quiz show, "a combination of fun and musical facts" where music experts try to answer questions from host John Savage. Variety wrote: "John Savage was good introducing the queries and got off a few bright ad-libs. Guests were likeable and the broad gamut of music covered didn't permit any one panel member to walk away with the show. At the same time, inclusion of Broadway and folk tunes gave less classical-minded listeners a chance to match wits on an equal footing with the musicologists."