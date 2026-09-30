Miscellaneous

Mappe of ye city showing some points to which WNYC takes its microphones.

Programs ranging from the 1930s to the 1970s covering a variety of cultural and political topics.

From archival broadcasts of sewer plant openings to single surviving episodes of long-defunct series, "Miscellaneous" is a catch-all for the odds and ends transferred as part of the New York Public Radio Archives Department's massive NEH-funded digitization project, launched in 2010.

Buried in this show you will find all sorts of treasures, from the 1937 dedication of the WNYC Greenpoint transmitter to the 1939 lighting of the City Hall Christmas tree and the 1964 reception for Nobel Prize recipient Dr. Martin Luther King Jr

This collection includes some unique “slice-of-life” productions that provide a telling portrait of America from the 1940s through the 1950s, such as public service announcements regarding everything from water conservation to traffic safety and juvenile delinquency and radio dramas such as "The Trouble Makers" and "Hate, Incorporated."

 

Stories

Behind the Scenes at WNYC: Steve Post

Track 1 = 1:11 Track 2 = 1:16 Steve talks about getting up in the morning. Being a coward. Getting up rather than committing suicide. Assumes listeners feel exactly as he does. ...
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Herb Squire on AM Radio

WQXR Chief Engineer Herb Squire discusses the nature of AM radio broadcasting and the emerging problems for AM radio in preserving and improving audio quality in AM radio broadc...
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[Panel on conductors]

With tubist Abe Torchinsky, percussionist Charles Owen, and French horn player John Cerminaro.
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Bernie Sanders Address Socialist Party USA Conference

WNYC (Radio station : New York, N.Y.) archival audio.
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Johnny Mathis

Johnny Mathis discusses his career ups and downs with WNYC's Richard Pyatt.
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Jane Fonda on Radio Hanoi

A compilation of Jane Fonda's Radio Hanoi recordings along with the Voice of Vietnam interludes between them. The first broadcast is Fonda speaking on the anniversary of the sig...
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Artist Housing

Recording of a televised panel discussion on the establishment of artist housing in the SoHo district of Manhattan in the early 1970s.
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Dissent Within A Lawful Society

Eric Sevareid moderates a discussion between William Ramsey Clark and William F. Buckley Jr. on the harm or benefit of political dissent to American society.
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Press conference - Death of Julio Roldan

Tail end of press conference with William vanden Heuval on his report and a press conference on the Tombs prison and the death of Julio Roldan Audio courtesy of the NYC Municipal A...
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Social Implication of Drug Abuse, Luncheon with Larry A. Bear

Larry A. Bear, Public Affairs Broadcaster for WABC and the former Commissioner of Addiction Services in New York City, speaks at the luncheon session of the Social Implication of Drug...
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Social Implication of Drug Abuse, Afternoon Session

This WNYC mini-series on drugs and society was edited from a day-long symposium titled Social Implication of Drug Abuse, hosted by Henry S. [Entilly], Vice President of Spectrum Labor...
WNYC |

Women's Role in Contemporary America

This recording is a public hearing on Women's Role in Contemporary America. This event was part of a five-day-long session of public hearings held by the City Commission on Human Righ...
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Richard Ottinger, Ted Sorensen, and Paul O'Dwyer Senate Seat Debate

This is a partial interview with three candidates running to be the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate. This audio was found on two tapes, and there has not been a complete copy of th...
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President Nixon Addresses the Invasion in Cambodia

He promises the operation will be over by June 30.
WNYC |

Special Report on Narcotics

WNYC's Special Reports Division interviews Dr. Robert Baird, director of HAVEN (Help Addicts Voluntarily End Narcotics), a drug treatment center located in Harlem, discusses drug prob...
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WNYC Archives

Established in the year 2000, the New York Public Radio Archives are the station's physical link to its rich and storied past.

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