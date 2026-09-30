Museum Week

Courtyard of sculpture at the Museum of Modern Art, New York on May 29, 1964, showing Balzac By Rodin, left, and the family by Henry Moore.

This short series from 1968 provided the listener with, "a concentrated group of interviews, discussions and special programs devoted to the many museums in New York City. Participating are curators, staff, directors and professional planners who offer first hand reports on the working of the museums and how they are meeting the challenge of change in the art world."

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This web resource has been made possible in part by the National Endowment for the Humanities: Exploring the Human Endeavor.

Any views, findings, conclusions, recommendations expressed in this web resource do not necessarily reflect those of the National Endowment for the Humanities.

Stories

Police Academy Museum

Sergeant Irving Kramer joins an unidentified WNYC host to discuss the Police Academy Museum located in a new Police Academy building at 235 E. 20th st. He describes contraband objects...
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Junior Membership at the Brooklyn Museum

On this "Museum Week" interview, Marty Wayne hosts a group of children who are Junior Members of the Brooklyn Museum along with the director of the program, Lynn Cole. Eric Garvin, Wi...
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Cooper Union Museum

A WNYC reporter interviews Dr. Richard P. Wunder, Assistant Director of the National Collection of Fine Arts of the Smithsonian Institution and Director of the Cooper Union Museum (la...
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National Academy of Design

A WNYC announcer interviews Alfred Easton Poor, president of the National Academy of Design. They discuss the collection of the Academy, public exhibitions at the museum and the educa...
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Scalamandré Museum of Textiles

On this Museum Week feature, Franco Scalamandré talks about his textile museum which showcases historic fabric restoration projects completed by his design company. In highlighting sp...
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Museum of Graphic Art

In this Museum Week interview, Eric Zoro talks to Donald Karshan, President of the Museum of Graphic Art and Frances Archipenko, wife of the late artist, Alexander Archipenko. Karshan...
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Discussion on The Whitney Museum with Robert Doty, Stephen Weil and Leon Levine

[Marty] Wayne hosts a conversation on Contemporary American Art and the Whitney Museum of American Art with Stephen Weil, business affairs; Leon Levine, public affairs; and Robert Dot...
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Staten Island Institute of Arts & Sciences

Eric Zorro interviews Barry Delaney, curator of the art collection at the Staten Island Institute of Arts and Sciences about their exhibitions, public programs, and art classes. They ...
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Museum of Contemporary Crafts

Marty Wayne interviews Paul Smith, Director of the Museum of Contemporary Crafts (now known as the Museum of Arts and Design). They discuss the museum's relationship to the American C...
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Museum of Famous People

Dick Pyatt talks to Stuart Scheftel, President of the Museum of Famous People located near Radio City Music Hall. Joining him is his wife Geraldine Fitzgerald, an actress and collabor...
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Staten Island Historical Society

This is another in a series of Museum Week programs devoted to the many museums in New York City. Participating are curators, staff, directors and professional planners who offer firs...
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The Marriage Museum

Marty Wayne interviews two Professors at the College of the City of New York, Sociologist Charles Winick and Historian Sidney Ditzion, about the Marriage Museum, which tells the inter...
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America-Israel Cultural Foundation

Another Museum Week Program. America-Israel Cultural Foundation. Exhibition: "From the Lands of the Bible." Edith Porade professor of art history and archaeology at Columbia Univer...
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The Frick Collection

Dick Pyatt interviews Edgar Munhall, curator of the Frick Collection. They discuss the history of the building, the collection, exhibition practices and public programs. Pyatt asks ab...
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Museum of American Folk Art

Eric Zoro interviews Mary Black, Director of the Museum of American Folk Art. Black defines American Folk Art as work made by self-taught artists, working for their peers and living i...
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WNYC Archives

Established in the year 2000, the New York Public Radio Archives are the station's physical link to its rich and storied past.

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