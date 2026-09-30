Museum Week

This short series from 1968 provided the listener with, "a concentrated group of interviews, discussions and special programs devoted to the many museums in New York City. Participating are curators, staff, directors and professional planners who offer first hand reports on the working of the museums and how they are meeting the challenge of change in the art world."

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This web resource has been made possible in part by the National Endowment for the Humanities: Exploring the Human Endeavor.

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