Music from the 92nd Street Y

The 92nd Street Y.

Sara Fishko digs into the audio archives of the 92nd Street Y to bring us the greatest live performances from the stage of the Y's Kaufmann Concert Hall. Curated and hosted by Fishko, the series combines elements from different concerts over the past few years, designed to highlight a particular theme or performer with the radio listener in mind.

Stories

Music from the 92nd Street Y: Pieces We Know and Love

Soloists from the New York Philharmonic and Nash Ensemble performing beloved works, including Ravel's "Introduction and Allegro," and Brahms' "Piano Quintet in F minor."
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Music from the 92nd Street Y: Marc-Andr&eacute; Hamelin

Canadian pianist Marc-André Hamelin in recital, performing Mendelssohn's "Songs without Words" and some fiery selections by Franz Liszt.
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Music from the 92nd Street Y: From Russia

Hear music for strings by Stravinsky and Shostakovich, performed by the illustrious Borodin Quartet. Also, Tchaikovsky as heard through Canadian pianist Marc-André Hamelin's ears.
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Music from the 92nd Street Y: Pieces We Might Love If We Knew Them Better

Discover some new favorites with piano works by Jean Sibelius, Debussy's arrangement for two pianos of Schumann's "Six Pieces in Canonic Form," and Pavel Haas's "Wind Quintet."
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Music from the 92nd Street Y: The 20th Century

The last century is on display with music by Debussy, Dallapiccola, Ligeti, and Opperman, performed by several of this music's leading champions: Serkin, Laredo, Stoltzman and others.
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Music from the 92nd Street Y: Dynamic Duos

The Assad brothers perform Scarlatti; Perényi and Schiff take up Beethoven's "Judas Maccabeus," and pianist Jeremy Denk pairs up with tenor Paul Groves and clarinetist Richard Stoltzman.
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Music from the 92nd Street Y: Tokyo String Quartet, Part Two

The Tokyo String Quartet returns for two Viennese masterworks, and pianist Marc-André Hamelin offers some French impressions for contrast.
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Music from the 92nd Street Y: The Czechs

Dvořák's "Quintet in E-flat," featuring Chamber Music at the Y's artistic director Jaime Laredo, and Martinů's "Cello Sonata No. 3," performed by a Y favorite, Steven Isserlis.
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Music from the 92nd Street Y: Winds

Dvořák, Poulenc and Debussy performed by an international cast.
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Music from the 92nd Street Y: Tokyo String Quartet

The Tokyo String Quartet performs music by Haydn, plus a rarely-heard Septet by German composer Hanns Eisler, drawn from his own music for a Charlie Chaplin film.
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WNYC Archives

Established in the year 2000, the New York Public Radio Archives are the station's physical link to its rich and storied past.

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