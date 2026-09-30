Music By New Americans

This program was a showcase for European Jewish refugee performers who survived 'the Hitler terror' a.k.a, the Holocaust. It was broadcast by WNYC under the auspices of the United Service For New Americans, a social welfare organization founded in 1946 to aid concentration camp survivors who often had no other family members.

The programs in this series were made available to us by a generous donation from Henry Sapoznik whose Yiddish Radio Project collection is now at the Library of Congress.