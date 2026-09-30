Music By New Americans

Polish Jews crowd into a truck on the first stage of their journey to their new home - the former Wehrmacht barracks in Berlin, Jan. 25, 1946.

This program was a showcase for European Jewish refugee performers who survived 'the Hitler terror' a.k.a, the Holocaust. It was broadcast by WNYC under the auspices of the United Service For New Americans, a social welfare organization founded in 1946 to aid concentration camp survivors who often had no other family members.

The programs in this series were made available to us by a generous donation from Henry Sapoznik whose Yiddish Radio Project collection is now at the Library of Congress.

Stories

Adi Bernard - piano, Jan Bergman - bass, baritone, Sabina Rapp - piano, Elizabeth Braun - director

Adi Bernard, piano Jan Bergman, bass baritone Sabina Rapp, piano, Elizabeth Braun, director Introductions and biographies of musicians. Sonata Espanola Opus 82, #2 for Violin and ...
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Karel Frohlich - violin, Francoise Dupuy-Frohlich - piano

A husband and wife make music together.
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Ellen Gorbachevsky - cello, Sabina Rapp - soprano, Alice Krieger - piano, Fredrick Bland-piano

Ellen Gorbachevsky - cello, Sabina Rapp - soprano, Alice Krieger - piano, Fredrick Bland- piano, Elizabeth Braus, director. Sonata in G -minor by Handel - Krieger, Gorbachevsky. Rom...
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Ernest Auerbach - violin, Istvan Szonto - baritone, Elizabeth Braun - piano, Mme.Cherniavsky - piano

Ernest Auerbach - violin, Istvan Szonto - baritone, Elizabeth Braun - piano, Mme.Cherniavsky - piano. Musical selections and biographies of survivors. Sonata in G -major for ...
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Out of the Wilderness

United Service for New Americans Passover special.
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WNYC Archives

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