Music By New Americans
This program was a showcase for European Jewish refugee performers who survived 'the Hitler terror' a.k.a, the Holocaust. It was broadcast by WNYC under the auspices of the United Service For New Americans, a social welfare organization founded in 1946 to aid concentration camp survivors who often had no other family members.
The programs in this series were made available to us by a generous donation from Henry Sapoznik whose Yiddish Radio Project collection is now at the Library of Congress.
Stories
WNYC Archives
Established in the year 2000, the New York Public Radio Archives are the station's physical link to its rich and storied past.
WNYC is funded by sponsors and member donations