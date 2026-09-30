Music for the Connoisseur

Saint Cecilia

On July 2, 1946, David Randolph began a series of weekly broadcasts on WNYC called Music for the Connoisseur, later known as The David Randolph Concert.

The programs were later syndicated nationally on the 72-station network of the National Association of Educational Broadcasters (NAEB). The broadcasts garnered four Ohio State University Awards as "the best programs of music and commentary in the nation," and aired for 33 years. They also resulted in invitations from 23 publishers to write a book, and This Is Music: A Guide to the Pleasures of Listening was published by McGraw-Hill in 1964. It was described by the New York Times as "one of the best of the year."

Stories

Roundtable Discussion and Use of the Same Theme

Classical music roundtable discussion recorded in 1953.
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Interpretations of Bach's B Minor Mass

David continues with an earlier discussion of what a critics looks for when judging a musical performance. He begins by playing excerpts from three difference versions of Gloria from...
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Orpheus

David Randolph plays excerpts from two older operas on the subject of Orpheus, one modern orchestral work written about Orpheus and a parody on the story of Orpheus. He begins materi...
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Historic Recordings I

A portion of Souvenir for Violin & Piano (1904) by František Alois (Franz) Drdla played by the composer. The recording is from an original issued on the Japanese Polydore label. Pabl...
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Works of Vocal Origin

David devotes this program to instrumental works that have a vocal origin. We hear the following: Excerpt from Fantasia on a Theme of Thomas Tallis by Ralph Von Williams. This is fo...
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Bartók

David devotes this entire program to a discussion of Bela Bartók. He plays the following works: 1) Portraits for Orchestra - "Idealistic" and "A Distorted Portrait" Issued by Bartók ...
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Atypical Works

David Randolph considers type casting in music. Here he plays examples of works by composers that run counter to our expectations in form and style. He draws from the following work...
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Three Also Rans: Busoni, Spohr, Pfitzner

David Randolph considers three composers (Busoni, Spohr and Pfitzner) whose names never quite reach the top rung in the annals of music history altbough they were famous in their own ...
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The Development of Keyboard Instruments

How some composers have used and misused the keyboard.
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French Sacred Music

In this program David Randolph considers French Sacred Music. He plays the following works: A portion of Te Deum by Jean-Baptiste Lully. It was performed by the Ensemble vocale de Pa...
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Schubert Quartet, Op. 161

David discusses balance in music. A typical four movement form is a good place to start. He begins with the Schubert Quartet, Op. 161. ...
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So You Want to Be a Music Critic

David Randolph returns again to the subject of what a critic looks for in a musical performance. Previously he considered tempo. Today he wants to go further with tempo - that is, bey...
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The Dance Influence

In this program David Randolph considers how dance has influenced various composers. He draws from the following: A selection from Beethoven's ballet, The Creatures of Prometheu...
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The Musical Personality of Berlioz

In this program David Randolph investigates the musical personality of Hector Berlioz, a man he calls "a musical Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde." We hear the following material in this progr...
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Italian Symphonists

David Randolph takes a look at Italian composers of symphonies: Symphony #22 by Gaetano Brunetti (1744-1798) Symphony #22 in G-Minor recorded by the Haydn Society by Italian Chamber...
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WNYC Archives

Established in the year 2000, the New York Public Radio Archives are the station's physical link to its rich and storied past.

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