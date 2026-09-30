Paulette Attie's Musical Playbill was a weekly program of music and interviews aired on WNYC from late 1965 through 1967. Among the singer and actress's many guests were Johnny Mercer, Gene Kelly, Jimmy McHugh, Harold Arlen, Cy Colman, 'Yip' Harburg, Dorothy Fields, Arthur Schwartz, Harold Rome and Jule Styne. Paulette also sang songs by America's best loved songwriters, often accompanied by the composers themselves.