Musical Playbill

The famous Ferenc Molnar play classic, "Lilliom," has been converted into a musical by the Theater Guild which will open the play under the title of "Carousel" at the Majestic Theater, April 19, 1945.

Paulette Attie's Musical Playbill was a weekly program of music and interviews aired on WNYC from late 1965 through 1967.  Among the singer and actress's many guests were Johnny Mercer, Gene Kelly, Jimmy McHugh, Harold Arlen, Cy Colman, 'Yip' Harburg,  Dorothy Fields, Arthur Schwartz, Harold Rome and Jule Styne. Paulette also sang songs by America's best loved songwriters, often accompanied by the composers themselves. 

Stories

E.Y. (Yip) Harburg

He says his chromosomes made him a lyricist. Rhyming came naturally and any good artist strives for the original.
WNYC |

Richard Lewine

He says revues have gone out of style. Their equivalent can now be seen on television variety shows.
WNYC |

Jerry Bock

Jerry Bock talks about his work and inspiration as well as the changes in the musical theater over the years.
WNYC |

Jule Styne

A musical theater great on his work and career.
WNYC |

Harold Arlen - Part 2

The story behind the writing of Over the Rainbow.
WNYC |

Harold Arlen - Part 1

His roots go back to the Cotton Club in Harlem.
WNYC |

Arthur Schwartz

The father of you know who!
WNYC |

Albert Sirmay

"The American musical show has conquered the world."
WNYC |

Burton Lane

His career, influences, and collaborations.
WNYC |

Gene Kelly

"America is the greatest dance country in the world."
WNYC |

Johnny Mercer

"When you're young and hungry you can accomplish a lot."
WNYC |

Jimmy McHugh

He considers himself a musical tailor.
WNYC |

Ricardo Montalban

His accent forced him to be more versatile.
WNYC |

The Revue Form

Burlesque, vaudeville, extravaganza and the minstral show all make up the genre, the revue. Paulette Attie reviews the revue's history.
WNYC |

Cy Coleman

He wanted to be a foreign correspondent but he was better playing the piano.
WNYC |
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WNYC Archives

Established in the year 2000, the New York Public Radio Archives are the station's physical link to its rich and storied past.

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