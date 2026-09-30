Narcotics and Narcotic Addiction

When bachelor dens cast over waking hours a loneliness so deep

Award-winning series program about drug addiction designed to "expose its roots and to let you know what is being done to rehabilitate addicts and to prevent further addiction." It aims to "cover all aspects of the use of narcotics. Participants include the addicts themselves, doctors, social workers, therapists and members of the city's social services agencies."

 

Stories

Salvation Army: Approach to the Narcotics Problem

This episode introduces the Salvation Army's approach to the narcotics problem. Guests include Brigadier Dorothy Barry, a narcotics consultant, Major Mary Davis, Director of the Wome...
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Helping the Ex-Addict Through Poetry Therapy

Therapists encourage addicts to write poems about their feelings, conflicts, and symptoms.
WNYC |
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WNYC Archives

Established in the year 2000, the New York Public Radio Archives are the station's physical link to its rich and storied past.

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