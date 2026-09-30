New, Old and Unexpected

Orchestral parts related to the opera Tabasco by G.W. Chadwick

Tim Page presented hundreds of radio premieres including major works by Meredith Monk, Elliott Carter and Steve Reich. Aaron Copland and Virgil Thomson were among his guests.  Page is a writer, editor, music critic, producer, and professor. He was awarded a Pulitzer Prize for music criticism. He also wrote a biography of American author Dawn Powell and edited her writing. 

Stories

Swan Song

Tim Page's last edition of New, Old and Unexpected.
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Works by Lee Hoiby with Lee Hoiby

Tim Page talks with composer Lee Hoiby.
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Carol J. Oja on Colin McPhee

Tim Page talks with Colin McPhee biographer Carol J. Oja.
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An Afternoon with Charles Wuorinen

Tim Page interviews composer Charles Wuorinen. ...
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A Tribute to Jan DeGaetani

Tim Page pays tribute to the late mezo soprano Jan DeGaetani with her friend and producer, (and former WNYC Music Director), Teresa Sterne.
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Vivian Perlis on Aaron Copland with Host Tim Page

Tim Page talks with Copland biographer and friend Vivian Perlis about the great conductor and composer.
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Charles Ives As Viewed By Vivian Perlis

Vivian Perlis of the Yale Oral History of American Music collection discusses the work of Charles Ives.
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AIDS - A Salute to the Fallen

Tim Page's tribute those in the performing arts who have fallen due to AIDS
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An Afternoon with Vincent Persichetti

Tim Page speaks with the distinguished composer Vincent Persichetti.
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Virgil Thomson

A Voice for America Virgil Thomson, an elegant and improbable synthesis of boulevardier sophistication, churchy consonance, and Midwestern plain speaking, celebrates his 90th birthday this month.
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Marga Richter

Note: Audio for this entry does not include musical selections, only the interview. From Carl Fischer publishing website A daughter of American soprano Inez Chandler and grandda...
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The Group for Contemporary Music

Charles Wourinen and Harvey Sollberger talk with Tim Page about the Group for Contemporary Music. Also joining Tim on this show is the composer Morton Gould.
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A Tribute to Percy Granger

Tim Page pays homage to Percy Granger on his birthday.
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A 75th Birthday Tribute to Milton Babbitt

Tim Page speaks with and plays the work of Milton Babbitt on this 75th Birthday Tribute to the composer.
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Louise Talma

An 80th birthday interview with Louise Talma.
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WNYC Archives

Established in the year 2000, the New York Public Radio Archives are the station's physical link to its rich and storied past.

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