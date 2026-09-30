New York Considered

Street chess player hits a clock while playing bullet chess in Union Square, Manhattan

New York Considered is a local public affairs program about New York neighborhoods and the people who live in them. The format includes news stories, features and mini-documentaries and has been influenced by NPR’s award-winning All Things Considered. The program was produced and hosted by Marty Goldensohn and Peter Freiberg, 

"New York Considered will be an electronic link between diverse neighborhood and ethnic groups that make up New York," said WNYC Director Mary Perot Nichols. "We are producing  a local public affairs program that will not only broadcast to New Yorkers, but will present live commentary from neighborhood people where they live.

Stories

Northwest Bronx and Astoria Greek Festival

A look at the Northwest Bronx where an impressive community coalition is at work and a trip to Astoria, Queens where the party never ends.
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School Closings & Fisherman in Sheepshead Bay

The Board of Education proposes closing 25 schools.and a visi to Sheepshead Bay, one of the last commercial fishing ports in the city.
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8th Annual Conclave of National People's Action

Community Organizers gather in Washington, D.C.
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The Mayor in Jackson Heights

Mayor Koch goes to Jackson Heights, Queens.
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Coterminality in Bensonhurst/Ukraine Festival

Besonhurst residents have an identity crisis and a street festival in little Ukraine
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Columbia University Reactor

In the wake of the Three Mile Island accident, there are protests against the nuclear research reactor on the Columbia University campus.
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WNYC Archives

Established in the year 2000, the New York Public Radio Archives are the station's physical link to its rich and storied past.

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