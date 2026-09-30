New York Considered is a local public affairs program about New York neighborhoods and the people who live in them. The format includes news stories, features and mini-documentaries and has been influenced by NPR’s award-winning All Things Considered. The program was produced and hosted by Marty Goldensohn and Peter Freiberg,

"New York Considered will be an electronic link between diverse neighborhood and ethnic groups that make up New York," said WNYC Director Mary Perot Nichols. "We are producing a local public affairs program that will not only broadcast to New Yorkers, but will present live commentary from neighborhood people where they live.