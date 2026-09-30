Cinema Sound and New York: A Portrait in Sound

In 1962, Joan and Robert Franklin established Cinema Sound, Ltd., an audio recording studio based out of their Upper West Side townhouse. Their business mostly relied on selling stock audio, sound effects, and current events clips to outside production companies. But they also had a hand in producing programs like New York: A Portrait in Sound, which was a series that attempted to capture the folkways and milieu of everyday New Yorkers.



New York: A Portrait in Sound was a kind of filler show sold to radio stations as human interest programming, and through mostly 'on-the-spot' interviews, it documented careers as diverse as clockmaking, deep river scuba diving, tug boat operating, fishmongering, and carnival barking. Because the shows were short and heavily ad-laden (the primary sponsor is the now defunct Banker's Trust), it's the raw interview tapes - which the archives also acquired - that offer the truly interesting insights into what it was like to live and work in New York in the 1960s.

This series presents both the finished audio recordings as well as selections from the raw tapes.