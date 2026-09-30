New York Queen of Commerce

The exchange, foot of Broad Street, 1893.

Sponsored by the Department of Commerce and New York, this program recasts economic history as an engaging, fun topic.

Described by the host as "a new series of transcribed historic educational dramas" (1952-53), these shows reenact moments in New York's history of commerce with flair.  

Did you know, for example, that lower-class citizens in Europe were forbidden to wear furs until the beaver fur boom in New York increased inventories the world over? Or that New York's first Chamber of Commerce was founded at the Queenshead Tavern in 1768, making it the nation's oldest and a key player in the Revolutionary War?

Combining all the charm of a good story with historical accuracy, New York Queen of Commerce provides hours of excellent trivia knowledge.

Stories

Question and Answer Session 2

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. Question and answer session, moderated by Edith McGuinness, fea...
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Question and Answer Session

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. Question and answer session moderated by Edith McGuinness, who ...
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Era of the Canal

Building the Erie Canal once, wasn't enough.
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Our Early Land Booms

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. Re-enactment of the story of opening up and developing land for...
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By Way of Wagon Wheels

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. Re-enactment of George Washington's ride across unreliable road...
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Tontine Coffee House and Insurance

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. Re-enactment of the story of insurance for buildings and shipme...
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By Paddle, Portage, and Sail

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. Educational re-creation of the story of men exploring the area ...
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Beginning Manhattan's Maritime Bottoms

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. New York Queen of Commerce is a new series of transcribed histo...
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Society of Mechanics and Tradesmen

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. Re-enactment of the formation of the Society of Mechanics and T...
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Under the Buttonwood Tree

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. Re-enactment of the founding of the New York Stock Exchange and...
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Tyranny and Taxes

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. Educational re-enactment of citizens' reactions to high taxes a...
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Commerce Organizes in Fraunces Tavern

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. Historical re-enactment of the foundation of New York's Chamber...
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Colonial Atlantic Trade

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. Educational re-enactment of an attack of British ships by Frenc...
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Furs Enrich the World

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. Reporters lead in to historical re-creation of the story of the...
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Wealth of the Indies -'Discovery of Long Island'

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. Educational re-creation of the discovery of Long Island. Hist...
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WNYC Archives

Established in the year 2000, the New York Public Radio Archives are the station's physical link to its rich and storied past.

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