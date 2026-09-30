Sponsored by the Department of Commerce and New York, this program recasts economic history as an engaging, fun topic.

Described by the host as "a new series of transcribed historic educational dramas" (1952-53), these shows reenact moments in New York's history of commerce with flair.

Did you know, for example, that lower-class citizens in Europe were forbidden to wear furs until the beaver fur boom in New York increased inventories the world over? Or that New York's first Chamber of Commerce was founded at the Queenshead Tavern in 1768, making it the nation's oldest and a key player in the Revolutionary War?

Combining all the charm of a good story with historical accuracy, New York Queen of Commerce provides hours of excellent trivia knowledge.