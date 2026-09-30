New York Times Youth Forum

The New York Times Youth Forum panelist pin.

In 1951 the Peabody awards panel wrote: "The New York Times Youth Forum has featured unrehearsed discussion by students selected from private, public and parochial schools, on topics ranging from the political, educational and scientific to the international and the United Nations. These have been broadcast not only locally, but before distinguished audiences in major American cities, coast to coast and over trans-Atlantic facilities. In recognition of the quality and importance of this series, the George Foster Peabody Award for radio youth programs is hereby awarded to WQXR of The New York Times with a special word of recognition to Dorothy Gordon, Moderator, and Mrs. Iphigene Ochs Sulzberger, Director of Special Activities for the Times."

Stories

Can a free world survive without the U.N.?

A forum discussion between American youths and a panel featuring the British delegate to the U.N. about the importance and future of the United Nations.
WNYC |

Are Human Rights Key to World Peace?

Former First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt is a special guest.
WNYC |

Do the movies affect youth behavior?

Do the films affect youth behavior.
WNYC |

Atomic weapons.

Dorothy Gordon asks children 10-14 "Should any nation use atomic weapons?".
WNYC |

Should Workers Strike?

A moderated panel of six students aged 9-13 discuss whether workers should strike or not.
WNYC |

Atomic bomb.

Dorothy Gordon asks 9-13 year olds "Who should control the Atomic bomb?"
WNYC |
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WNYC Archives

Established in the year 2000, the New York Public Radio Archives are the station's physical link to its rich and storied past.

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