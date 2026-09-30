New York Tomorrow

The New York State Pavilion at the New York World's Fair in New York in 1965.

1968. New York City is in crisis: student protests, racial unrest, and a nation torn over violence and war. The future is uncertain, so WNYC dares to ask the question: What will this city be like in the future? The result, the hard-hitting series New York Tomorrow, brings city luminaries to the studio to examine aspects of city life (Black power, labor, education) —asking the Big Questions in small doses.

Stories

Neil N. Gold: Can We Rebuild Manhattan's Slums in Ten Years?

Irving M. Levine, Director of Urban Planning of the American Jewish Committee, interviews Neil N. Gold, consultant to the Douglas Commission on Urban Problems.Audio courtesy of the NY...
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Haskell Lazare: The Jewish Response to School Decentralization

Is decentralization a battle between Blacks &
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Mrs. Jean Hutson: Are We Rewriting Black History?

Irving M. Levine, Director of Urban Planning of the American Jewish Committee, interviews Jean Blackwell Hutson, curator of the Schomburg Collection of the New York Public Library.Aud...
WNYC |

Albert Nash: Is Labor on the Warpath?

Irving M. Levine, Director of Urban Planning of the American Jewish Committee, interviews Albert Nash, coordinator of labor programming of the NY State School of Industrial Labor Rela...
WNYC |

Frederic S. Berman: Are Soaring Rents Driving the Middle Class From NY?

Irving M. Levine, Director of Urban Planning of the American Jewish Committee, interviews Frederic S. Berman, Commissioner of the Department of Rent & Housing Maintenance.Audio courte...
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Rev. Lucius Walker, Jr.: Is Community Organization for the Poor, Dead?

Irving M. Levine, Director of Urban Planning of the American Jewish Committee, interviews Rev. Lucius Walker, Jr., Executive Director of the Interreligious Foundation for Community Or...
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Karl Katz: New York As the World's Art Leader

Irving M. Levine, Director of Urban Planning of the American Jewish Committee, interviews Karl Katz, director of the Jewish Museum and ardent defender of New York City's place in the ...
WNYC |

Roger Starr: Is There a Building Boom in NYC's Future?

Irving M. Levine, Director of Urban Planning of the American Jewish Committee, interviews Roger Starr, executive director of the Citizens Housing and Planning Council of New York. Mr....
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Cyril D. Tyson: Black capitalism

Irving M. Levine, Director of Urban Planning of the American Jewish Committee, interviews Cyril D. Tyson, deputy commissioner of the workforce and career development of the NYC Human ...
WNYC |

Everett C. Parker : The Emotions of Voters as Affected by Radio and TV

Irving M. Levine, Director of Urban Planning of the American Jewish Committee, interviews Everett C. Parker, Director of the Office of Communications of the United Church of Christ. P...
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Clarence Funnye: Black Power After the Election

Irving M. Levine, Director of Urban Planning of the American Jewish Committee, interviews Clarence Funnye, president of Idea Plan Associates and planning director of the National Asso...
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Ada Louise Huxtable: Can There Be A New York - The Beautiful?

Irving M. Levine Interviews the influential New York Times architectural critic Ada Louise Huxtable, who has been active in preservation work, but who admires New York's vitality more...
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John T. Downer: The Future of the Law Enforcement Professional

Irving M. Levine, Director of Urban Planning of the American Jewish Committee, interviews John T. Downer, commanding officer of the Police Academy.Audio courtesy of the NYC Municipal ...
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Alan Mintz: Does Judaism have a future?

Irving M. Levine, Director of Urban Planning of the American Jewish Committee, interviews Alan J. Mintz, Columbia University student and editor of Response Magazine.Audio courtesy of ...
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Dr. David Rogers: Is There a Future for New York City's Public Schools?

How 110 Livingston St came to mean "failed school system".
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