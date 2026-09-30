Norway Fights On

Norway Fights On (1942) Nowegian Government Information Office

Norway Fights On was one of several programs broadcast by WNYC in support of the Norwegian government in exile during World War II. Hosted by Gladys Petch, and sponsored by the Norwegian Information Service, the show brought news of the on-going resistance and struggle against the Nazis in occupied Norway.

Marquee graphic: Norway Fights On (1942) Nowegian Government Information Office and courtesy of War Poster Collection, Libraries, Université de Montréal.

Stories

The Story of Spitsbergen Island

Don Cordray interviewing three Norwegian men who witnessed Nazi attacks.
WNYC |

Norwegians In the U.S.

Newspaperman Carl Søyland provides a perspective on life in America to the Norwegian listeners.
WNYC |

Christmas During the Occupation

Christmas in Norway during the German occupation in 1942.
WNYC |

Lieutenant Colonel Ole Reistad

Lieutenant Colonel Ole Reistad, chief of the Royal Norwegian Air Force describes the training of Norwegian pilots in Canada.
WNYC |

Hartsock Koran

Head of the Norwegian State Broadcasting Hartsock Koran describes the ship building capacity of the U.S. and the welcome addition of America to the war effort
WNYC |

The Royal Norwegian Airforce

A dramatization of the Nazi invasion of Norway and the evolution of a young university student into a member of a Norwegian flight crew attached to the British RAF on a bombing run over Germany.
WNYC |
WNYC Archives show image

WNYC Archives

Established in the year 2000, the New York Public Radio Archives are the station's physical link to its rich and storied past.

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