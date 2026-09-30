Norway Fights On was one of several programs broadcast by WNYC in support of the Norwegian government in exile during World War II. Hosted by Gladys Petch, and sponsored by the Norwegian Information Service, the show brought news of the on-going resistance and struggle against the Nazis in occupied Norway.

Marquee graphic: Norway Fights On (1942) Nowegian Government Information Office and courtesy of War Poster Collection, Libraries, Université de Montréal.